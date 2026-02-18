NZD/USD slides after RBNZ pushes back on rate hike expectations

The RBNZ held the OCR steady as markets widely expected on Wednesday, but the tone was the market mover. Governor Breman's updated forecast positioned the first potential rate increase much later than markets had priced by year end, triggering a sharp sell-off in the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) across the board. The dovish guidance stands in contrast to the RBA's hawkish stance following its February rate hike to 3.85%, opening a clear policy divergence between the two Antipodean central banks. New Zealand's consumer inflation at 3.1% YoY remains above the RBNZ's target midpoint but is not accelerating, giving policymakers room to stay on hold. Late Thursday's trade balance data and Governor Breman's speech will be watched for any nuance on the economic outlook.

Bearish daily candle breaks below 0.6000 as Stochastic turns lower from upper zone

On the daily chart, NZD/USD opened Wednesday near 0.6050 before promptly tumbling 1.35% Through the day. The sell-off produced a large bearish candle that has broken below the 0.6000 psychological level and erased most of two weeks' worth of gains. Despite the drop, price is still holding above the 50-day EMA just north of 0.5900 and well clear of the 200-day EMA near 0.5850, so the broader uptrend from the November low near 0.5580 is still in play. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bearish from the upper zone, suggesting momentum has shifted to the downside in the near term. Immediate support rests at the 50-day EMA near 0.5907; a break below would target 0.5850 and the 200-day EMA. Resistance now sits at 0.6000, with the year-to-date high at 0.6094 above.

NZD/USD daily chart