AUD/USD drifts lower after RBA minutes as jobs data looms

The RBA minutes released on Tuesday reinforced the hawkish tone set by Governor Bullock's post-decision press conference, noting that private demand is growing faster than expected and capacity pressures are greater than previously assessed. The Board signalled it is prepared to hike again if inflation proves persistent, and Wednesday's Wage Price Index (WPI) at 0.8% MoM only underscored that message. Attention now shifts to Thursday's January employment report, where a forecast of 20K new jobs (down sharply from December's 65.2K) and a small tick higher in the Unemployment Rate will test whether the labour market is cooling quickly enough to cap further tightening. On the US side, Initial Jobless Claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey on Thursday will add or hinder further US Dollar momentum.

Shallow pullback holds above 0.7000 as Stochastic begins to roll off overbought

On the daily chart, AUD/USD drifted lower on Wednesday, closing near 0.7040 and shedding 0.56% in a session confined to a narrow range. The pair continues to hold well above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6860 and the 200-day EMA at 0.6640, keeping overall bullish momentum from the late-December rally off 0.6600 firmly in place. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bearish from the overbought zone, suggesting near-term momentum is fading, and the pair may consolidate further before its next directional move. Recent candles show a series of small-bodied sessions near the 0.7050 area, pointing to indecision ahead of Thursday's employment release. Immediate support sits at 0.7000, with resistance at the year-to-date high of 0.7147; a break above would target the 0.7200 handle.

AUD/USD daily chart