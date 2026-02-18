AUD/JPY edges higher as RBA-BoJ policy divergence widens

AUD/JPY firmed modestly on Wednesday, climbing around 0.4% as the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance continues to underpin the Australian Dollar (AUD) side of the cross. The RBA's minutes released earlier this week flagged that inflation risks have increased and the Board is prepared to act again, contrasting with the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) more gradual normalization path from 0.75%. Japan's Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in below expectations at 0.1% QoQ early this week, though this has not derailed market expectations for an April BoJ hike. Thursday brings a key double event risk: Australian January employment data early in the session, followed by Japanese National Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures for January later in the trading day, where any upside surprise in core inflation could reinforce BoJ tightening bets and weigh on the cross.

Consolidation near 109.00 as Stochastic drifts through the midrange

On the daily chart, AUD/JPY traded in a narrow range on Wednesday, closing near the 109.00 handle, up around 0.4% in an otherwise contained session. The pair continues to hold above the rising 50-day EMA near 106.50 and well above the 200-day EMA at 100.81, confirming that the uptrend from the late November low near 100.35 is continuing. The Stochastic Oscillator is parked in neutral territory near the midline, suggesting momentum is balanced and giving the pair room to develop in either direction depending on Thursday's data. A cluster of small-bodied candles near 109.00 over recent sessions points to a market waiting for a catalyst. Resistance sits at the year-to-date high of 110.790; a break above would open the path toward 112.00. Support rests at 108.00, with the 50-day EMA at 106.490 below.

AUD/JPY daily chart