RBNZ 2017 Annual Report: NZ economy and financial system sound

RBNZ 2017 Annual Report: NZ economy and financial system soundBy Dhwani Mehta
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) published its 2017 Annual Report in the overnight trades, citing that the NZ economy and financial system remain sound.
Key Quotes:
“New Zealand's economy and financial system remain on a sound footing despite continuing challenges in the global environment.”
