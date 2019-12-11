RBI’s February rate cut at a coin flip– Reuters poll

According to a Reuters poll, A February Reserve Bank of India rate cut is at a coin flip levels, as almost half the economists surveyed believe the Indian central bank to announce a cut at that meeting.
Key Findings:
“With economic growth at its weakest in over six years, 49% of economists, 33 of 67, in a snap poll taken after the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision, predicted that would be a temporary pause and another cut would come in February.
The others expected no move at the Feb. 4-6 meeting.
A firm majority, over 80% economists said the RBI will cut rates by end-June, with the median forecast for a 25-basis point trim to 4.90%, and then stay on the sidelines for the rest of the year.
When asked what the central bank’s next move should be, instead of what the RBI will deliver, all but three of 45 economists also said a cut, with the median of those responses recommending 25 basis points.
And in response to a separate question, 35 of 52 economists said they were confident the RBI would cut rates soon. The remaining 17 contributors said they were not confident, mostly citing expectations for elevated inflation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends bids on 0.68 amid tariffs uncertainty, ahead of Fed
AUD/USD manages to hold above the 0.68 handle despite plummeting Australian Consumer Sentiment and looming US tariffs hike uncertainty, as the focus now shifts to the FOMC for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY: 200-hour EMA questions immediate rising trend-channel
USD/JPY recently took a U-turn from 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Even so, it stays well within the two-day-old rising trend-channel formation. The pair trades around 108.75 at the press time on Wednesday.
US Consumer Price Index November Preview: Inflation nostalgia
The consumer price index is predicted to increase 0.2% in November after adding 0.4% in October. Annual inflation is expected to increase 2.0% last month following October’s 1.8% gain.
Gold stops two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade/political jitters continue
Gold prices register a mild loss of -0.05% while taking rounds to $1,463 during early Wednesday. The yellow metal seems to have lacked buying ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
GBP/USD: Weekly candle's long upper wick suggests bullish exhaustion
GBP/USD is currently trading largely unchanged on the week at 1.3136, having hit a high of 1.3215 on Tuesday. The long upper wick of the weekly candle, as represented by the pullback from 1.3215 to 1.3135, is signaling bullish exhaustion.