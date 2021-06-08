RBA's Kent: Good prospects for growth, eventual increase in wages and inflation

The Reserve Bank of Australia's Assistant Governor, Financial Markets Christopher Kent, is speaking at the KangaNews Debt Capital Markets Summit.
He said that Australia's central bank sees good prospects for growth and an eventual increase in wages and prices, though inflation is unlikely to be sustainably within its target range until 2024 at the earliest, as reported by Reuters.
key notes
- Says good prospects for growth, eventual increase in wages and inflation;
- Policy measures have delivered, will continue to deliver, very stimulatory monetary conditions;
- Stimulus to remain until economy returns to full employment, inflation consistent with target;
- Inflation unlikely to be sustainably within target range of 2−3% until 2024 at the earliest;
- Says substantial fall in australian banks’ funding costs has been passed through to borrowers;
- Rise in global bond yields this year was not a cause for concern;
- Global inflation expectations have risen, but only to levels of a few years ago;
- Expectations do not point to inflation rising above central bank targets in sustainable way.
AUD was unchanged on the comments as forex volatility remains at a yearly low while traders await more clarity from the central banks and the outcome of US inflation data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line. Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD. Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road.
GBP/USD: Stays flat-lined around mid-1.4100s
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.4150 amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The cable pair remains between 1.4110 and 1.4200 region established since May-end. Friday’s low, monthly top act as extra filters.
XAU/USD fails to hold above $1,900 despite falling bond yields
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week in the positive territory and continued to push higher during the first half of the day on Tuesday.
Beware of groupthink as crypto bellwethers test support
Bitcoin price accelerating to the downside as the May 19 low moves into the crosshairs. Ethereum price triggers bear pennant pattern, driving ETH to $2,300. XRP price releases from bear flag pattern, testing the critical support at $0.780.
US: Disappointing hiring not for lack of trying
In another sign that businesses' inability to find enough workers is holding back growth, job openings blew past previous records to reach an all-time high of 9.3 million.