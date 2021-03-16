RBA's Kent: Economic outlook, while improved, is still very uncertain

Christopher Kent, the Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), of the Reserve Bank of Australia has stated in a speech entitled, 'Small Businesses Finance in the Pandemic' ''small businesses play a critical role in the Australian economy.''
Conclusion
''Overall, smaller businesses have suffered significantly from the economic hardship caused by the pandemic. A wide range of monetary, fiscal and private-sector measures have provided support. Indeed, many of those measures obviated the need for small businesses to take out additional debt over the past year. While businesses' confidence has improved markedly of late, a number of businesses, particularly smaller businesses, remain reluctant to take out new loans. Some of this reflects an economic outlook that, while improved, is still very uncertain. Also, access to finance for smaller businesses has been a long-standing challenge. There are a range of policies in place to help support the supply of business credit as the economic recovery proceeds. Given the importance of small businesses to the economy, we will continue to pay close attention to their access to finance and their prospects more broadly.''
Market implications
AUD/USD is interested in only one thing today, and that is the Federal Reserve.
The market is silent in anticipation of the Fed's chair statement and press conference.
AUD/USD technical analysis: More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 amid vaccine concerns
The shared currency fell against the greenback as the EU paused coronavirus immunization with the AstraZeneca shot amid fears of blood clots. EMA to make a decision on Thursday.
GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data
GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects.
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 amid vaccine concerns
The shared currency fell against the greenback as the EU paused coronavirus immunization with the AstraZeneca shot amid fears of blood clots. EMA to make a decision on Thursday.
Cardano price jumps 23% ahead of Coinbase Pro listing announcement
Cardano price is up by 24% in the past few hours after Coinbase announcement. However, investors are concerned whether this move will last or not.
S&P 500 Index notches new all-time high at 3,976
Major equity indexes started the day mixed on Tuesday as investors seem to be opting out to stay on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements.