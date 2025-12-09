TRENDING:
RBA Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

RBA’s Bullock: Outlook is for an extended pause or hikes, would not put a probability on it

RBA’s Bullock: Outlook is for an extended pause or hikes, would not put a probability on it
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock is addressing a press conference following the announcement of the December monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

Earlier this Tuesday, the RBA kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.6%, as widely expected.

Key quotes

Needs to be cautious on monthly CPI series as yet.

Inflation and jobs data will be important for board meeting in Feb.

Did not explicitly consider a case for a rate hike at this meeting.

Didn’t not consider rate cut.

Did discuss circumstances in which we might have to tighten.

If inflation looks to be persistent, it will raise some questions for policy.

Would not put timing on any future move, will be meeting by meeting.

Will be looking at the quarfterly inflation numbers.

Looks like more rate cuts not needed.

Given underlying momentum in economy.

Board does think downside risks have abated, upside risks greater.

Looking for clues in underlying inflation on whether pick up was temporary.

Rate cuts are not on the horizon.

Outlook is for an extended pause or hikes, would not put a probability on it.

RBA will not react to one economic number.

Board will do what it needs to do to get inflation down.

Board is uncomfortable with where inflation is.

If data suggests inflation is not slowing, that will be considered at the Feb board meeting.

Board wants to give signal that risks have tilted to upside.

Developing story ...

Market reaction

AUD/USD is holding higher ground above 0.6600 on the above comments, adding 0.30% on the day, as of writing.

RBA FAQs

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.

While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.

Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.

Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD under pressure as yield climb weighs and Fed risk dominates

EUR/USD under pressure as yield climb weighs and Fed risk dominates

EUR/USD slides 0.05% as the week begins, courtesy of broad US Dollar strength, amid choppy trading as traders brace for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1637 after hitting a daily high of 1.1672.

GBP/USD shuffles its feet as investors await key central bank moves

GBP/USD shuffles its feet as investors await key central bank moves

GBP/USD found little momentum on either side of the line on Monday, with the Cable pair churning chart paper just north of the 1.3300 handle to kick off a fresh trading week. Broad-market sentiment is largely hinging on an upcoming interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve due during the midweek, and investors are shunning stepping too far into either the bullish or bearish side in the runup to one of the biggest rate calls of the year.

Gold buyers still hopeful ahead of US jobs data, Fed

Gold buyers still hopeful ahead of US jobs data, Fed

Gold keeps its range trade intact around $4,200 as the Fed’s two-day monetary policy meeting begins later on Tuesday. US Dollar loses ground with Treasury bond yields even as the mood turns cautious. Gold’s daily chart shows that the bull-bear tug-of-war will likely continue ahead of US jobs data.

Shiba Inu stabilizes with bullish momentum building

Shiba Inu stabilizes with bullish momentum building

Shiba Inu price steadies around $0.0000092 on Tuesday, after rebounding 3% and finding support around the key level. The bullish sentiment is further supported by SHIB’s rising trading volume, large whale orders and buy-side dominance, which have risen alongside positive funding rates. 

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

This week we get a lot of data releases but the biggie is all those central bank decisions. Canada, Australia and Switzerland are expected to stay on hold, but the Fed is expected to cut.

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers