RBA’s Bullock: Outlook is for an extended pause or hikes, would not put a probability on it

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock is addressing a press conference following the announcement of the December monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

Earlier this Tuesday, the RBA kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.6%, as widely expected.

Key quotes

Needs to be cautious on monthly CPI series as yet.



Inflation and jobs data will be important for board meeting in Feb.



Did not explicitly consider a case for a rate hike at this meeting.



Didn’t not consider rate cut.



Did discuss circumstances in which we might have to tighten.



If inflation looks to be persistent, it will raise some questions for policy.



Would not put timing on any future move, will be meeting by meeting.



Will be looking at the quarfterly inflation numbers.



Looks like more rate cuts not needed.



Given underlying momentum in economy.



Board does think downside risks have abated, upside risks greater.



Looking for clues in underlying inflation on whether pick up was temporary.



Rate cuts are not on the horizon.



Outlook is for an extended pause or hikes, would not put a probability on it.



RBA will not react to one economic number.



Board will do what it needs to do to get inflation down.



Board is uncomfortable with where inflation is.



If data suggests inflation is not slowing, that will be considered at the Feb board meeting.



Board wants to give signal that risks have tilted to upside.

