Responding to the questions from the audience at the Anika Foundation event in Sydney on Thursday, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock said that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is preserving its independence in challenging times. Bullock added that monthly job numbers pop up and down and the board would have made same rate decision.
Key quotes
US Fed is preserving its independence in challenging times.
Monthly job numbers pop up and down, board would have made same rate decision.
Don't think digital money is inherently inflationary.
New complete monthly CPI will still be transitional for a while.
New CPI will be much more helpful in judging inflation momentum.
Market reaction
At the press time, the AUD/USD pair was up 0.23% on the day to trade at 0.6617.
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with YTD highs above 0.6600 after RBA Bullock's prudence
AUD/USD flirts with the highest level since November 2024 above 0.6600 in the Asian session on Thursday and looks to build on the bullish momentum. The US trade deals optimism, strong Australian PMIs and RBA Governor Bullock's cautious remarks support the Aussie alongside the persistent US Dollar weakness.
USD/JPY mires in two-week low near 146.00 amid trade and political jitters
USD/JPY sits at a fresh two-week low near 146.00 early Thursday. Fresh concerns over the US-Japan trade deal and the likelihood of a BoJ rate hike by year-end underpin the safe-haven Japanese Yen while weighing on the pair amid a weaker US Dollar. Reports cite Bessent noting that Japan tariffs could go back to 25% if Trump is unhappy.
Gold stays hopeful whilst key support holds ahead of US PMIs
Gold price licks wounds early Thursday following Wednesday’s rejection at the key $3,440 hurdle. The US Dollar mires in two-week lows amid US trade deals-led market optimism and upbeat US tech earnings. Gold price is back to test the key 23.6% Fibo support at $3,377 but downside appears limited amid a bullish RSI.
Altcoins market turns red as Ethereum drops below $3,700: Memecore and Story hold gains
Memecore and Story edge higher at press time on Thursday, holding onto the gains from Wednesday as the altcoins market turns red. The technical outlook indicates a bullish incline as Memecore hints at a potential range breakout and Story’s wedge breakout rally gains traction.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.