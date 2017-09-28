RBA to keep rates on-hold next Tuesday – Reuters Poll

Results of the latest Reuters poll showed that almost all the economists polled believe the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will keep interest rates on-hold, when it meets next week.

RBA decision is scheduled next Tuesday, Oct 3, at 0530 GMT

Key Findings:

48 out of 49 economists polled see RBA holding the cash rate steady at 1.5%

24 of 45 respondents forecast steady rate outlook over 1-year horizon vs 20 who expect hike

29 of 43 respondents see rate hike by December 2018 vs 1 who expects an easing