RBA stands ready to purchase Australian government bonds

The Reserve Bank of Australia said it is standing ready to purchase Australian government bonds and will announce further policy measures on Thursday.
Full statement
As Australia's financial system adjusts to the coronavirus (COVID-19), financial regulators and the Australian Government are working closely together to help ensure that Australia's financial markets continue to operate effectively and that credit is available to households and businesses.
Australia's financial system is resilient and it is well placed to deal with the effects of the coronavirus. At the same time, trading liquidity has deteriorated in some markets.
In response, the Reserve Bank stands ready to purchase Australian government bonds in the secondary market to support the smooth functioning of that market, which is a key pricing benchmark for the Australian financial system. The Bank will also be conducting one-month and three-month repo operations in its daily market operations until further notice to provide liquidity to Australian financial markets. In addition the Bank will conduct longer term repo operations of six-months maturity or longer at least weekly, as long as market conditions warrant. The Reserve Bank and the AOFM are in close liaison in monitoring market conditions and supporting continued functioning of the market.
The Bank will announce further policy measures to support the Australian economy on Thursday.
FX implications
AUD/USD stays below 0.6200 as the central bankers surprise markets
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.61 despite awful Chinese data dump
The terrible Chinese macro numbers served failed to deter the AUD bulls, as the AUD/USD pair extends its recovery mode from a new decade low sub-0.61. The spot now trades at 0.6136, down 0.80% on the day.
USD/JPY jumps back above 107.00 ahead of BOJ emergency meeting
USD/JPY stages a solid comeback from the surprise Fed rate cut low of 105.75 and rises back above 107.00 on the statement that the BOJ will hold an emergency monetary policy meeting at 0300 GMT later today.
Fed rate cut: Panic move exposes financial system's vulnerability, USD buying opportunity?
The Fed was unable to wait until its scheduled meeting -- again, and this time it went all the way to zero. Less than two weeks after its double-dose 50 basis-point rate cut, it did not wait until its scheduled rate decision on March 18 and has announced a quadruple rate cut -- 100 basis points.
Gold drops under $1,540 amid global central bankers’ play, BOJ in spotlight
Gold prices remain on the back foot as global central bankers fight hard against coronavirus. After Fed and RBNZ, BOJ announced a surprise emergency meeting at 03:00 GMT. EU Finance ministers, G7 are in the pipeline as well.
WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus
While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.