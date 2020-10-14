RBA Lowe: Cash rate not expected to be raised for at least 3-years

A fresh easing package is expected to be deployed at Reserve Bank of Australias November meeting, with most looking for a combination of a cut in the cash rate target.

Today, the RBA's governor Philip Lowe has been speaking at a city conference where he has stated that he does not expect to be raising the cash rate for at least three years.

Key comments

Lowe says committed to doing what we reasonably can, with the tools we have, to support the recovery.

Says the board will not be increasing the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the target range.

Says it is not enough for inflation to be forecast to be in the target range.

Says reasonable to expect that further monetary easing would get more traction than was the case earlier.

Says we do not expect to be increasing the cash rate for at least three years.

Says we have been considering what more we can do to support jobs, incomes and businesses in Australia to help build that important road to the recovery.

Says the board has not yet made any decisions.

Says we do not expect to be increasing the cash rate for at least three years.

Says the board has not yet made any decisions.

Says a recovery in the Australian economy is now underway and we can look forward to this continuing.

Says all recessions are uneven, but this one has been especially so.

Says recent budget provided welcome further support to the economy.

Says recovery has been strongest in western Australia – ''so much so that in our business liaison we are hearing reports of some labour shortages.''

Says increased government borrowing is entirely manageable and affordable and it is the right thing to do in the national interest.

AUD/USD update

The AUD/USD pair traded in the 0.7164 area on the comments, steady following a sour tone of Wall Street.

Eyes are on September employment report released later today.

About Philip Lowe

Philip Lowe replaced Glenn Stevens as governor of Australia’s central bank. Lowe was the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, a position he held since February 2012.