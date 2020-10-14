RBA Lowe: Cash rate not expected to be raised for at least 3-years

A fresh easing package is expected to be deployed at Reserve Bank of Australias November meeting, with most looking for a combination of a cut in the cash rate target.
Today, the RBA's governor Philip Lowe has been speaking at a city conference where he has stated that he does not expect to be raising the cash rate for at least three years.
Key comments
Lowe says committed to doing what we reasonably can, with the tools we have, to support the recovery.
Says the board will not be increasing the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the target range.
Says it is not enough for inflation to be forecast to be in the target range.
Says reasonable to expect that further monetary easing would get more traction than was the case earlier.
Says we do not expect to be increasing the cash rate for at least three years.
Says we have been considering what more we can do to support jobs, incomes and businesses in Australia to help build that important road to the recovery.
Says the board has not yet made any decisions.
Says we do not expect to be increasing the cash rate for at least three years.
Says the board has not yet made any decisions.
Says a recovery in the Australian economy is now underway and we can look forward to this continuing.
Says all recessions are uneven, but this one has been especially so.
Says recent budget provided welcome further support to the economy.
Says recovery has been strongest in western Australia – ''so much so that in our business liaison we are hearing reports of some labour shortages.''
Says increased government borrowing is entirely manageable and affordable and it is the right thing to do in the national interest.
AUD/USD update
The AUD/USD pair traded in the 0.7164 area on the comments, steady following a sour tone of Wall Street.
Eyes are on September employment report released later today.
- AUD/USD Forecast: Waiting for an update on the Australian employment situation
- Australian Employment Preview: September job losses to flag RBA rate cut
About Philip Lowe
Philip Lowe replaced Glenn Stevens as governor of Australia’s central bank. Lowe was the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, a position he held since February 2012.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD depressed below 0.7200 ahead of key employment data
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7160 price zone, partially weighed by the sour tone of Wall Street, although limited dollar’s demand cap the downside. Eyes on September employment report.
EUR/USD trading around 1.1750, risk skewed to the downside
EUR/USD failed to retain modest intraday gains, weighed by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said that stimulus talks with democrats are still far apart , and that getting something done before the election seems difficult.
XAU/USD so far, so good for the bears
So far, so good, according to Tuesday's analysis predicting weakness in the US dollar and enough strength in the price of gold to offer the bears a significant discount to get short of the precious metal.
Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement
Bitcoin had a strong performance in the past week, climbing from a low of $10,575 to a high of $11,736, mostly impulsed by the positive news from several huge companies investing in Bitcoin.
WTI holds in bullish territory on Chinese demand and OPEC hopes
WTI is partly recovering from losses of more than 4% earlier in the week which commenced on the back of news flows surrounding Libya's oil exports coming back online.