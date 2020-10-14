AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7167
- Australia expected to have lost 35,000 jobs in September amid Victoria lockdown.
- Westpac Consumer Confidence beat expectations in October but declined from its previous reading.
- AUD/USD is technically bearish, and the market’s sentiment favors another leg south.
The AUD/USD pair is ending the day as it started around 0.7160, having spent it within a well-limited range. The pair advanced to 0.7190, but it changed course with Wall Street’s slump mid-US session. The Aussie remained subdued, despite Westpac Consumer Confidence resulted in 11.9% in October, better than the 9.9% forecast, although below the previous 18%.
This Thursday Australia will publish its September employment figures. The country is expected to have lost 35,000 jobs in the month, while the unemployment rate is seen at 7.1%, up from 6.8% in August. Additionally, China will publish September inflation figures, with the CPI foreseen at 1.8% YoY.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair maintains its bearish stance in the short-term, although the upcoming direction will likely be dictated by the outcome of the employment report. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps trading below its 20 SMA while above a bearish 100 SMA. Technical indicators have stabilized within negative levels, skewing the risk to the downside without confirming further declines ahead.
Support levels: 0.7130 0.7095 0.7050
Resistance levels: 0.7205 0.7240 0.7290
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD depressed below 0.7200 ahead of key employment data
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7160 price zone, partially weighed by the sour tone of Wall Street, although limited dollar’s demand cap the downside. Eyes on September employment report.
EUR/USD trading around 1.1750, risk skewed to the downside
EUR/USD failed to retain modest intraday gains, weighed by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said that stimulus talks with democrats are still far apart , and that getting something done before the election seems difficult.
XAU/USD so far, so good for the bears
So far, so good, according to Tuesday's analysis predicting weakness in the US dollar and enough strength in the price of gold to offer the bears a significant discount to get short of the precious metal.
Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement
Bitcoin had a strong performance in the past week, climbing from a low of $10,575 to a high of $11,736, mostly impulsed by the positive news from several huge companies investing in Bitcoin.
WTI holds in bullish territory on Chinese demand and OPEC hopes
WTI is partly recovering from losses of more than 4% earlier in the week which commenced on the back of news flows surrounding Libya's oil exports coming back online.