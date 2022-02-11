RBA Lowe: Big deviation between what we expect to do on rates and what markets expect

The Reserve Bank of Australia's Philip Lowe has stated that there is a ''big deviation between what we expect to do on rates and what markets expect.''
His comments during a testimony at a virtual hearing before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics are being scrutinised for an insight as to when the RBA will start to raise rates.
However, in earlier comments, he said that it is ''plausible we could raise rates later this year depending on the economy.''
He added that he hasn't said rates won't go up.
His testimony comes shortly after very hawkish rhetoric from a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, James Bullard, who said that the Fed could consider hiking rates at an Inter-meeting.
Traders are treading very carefully around the sentiment in markets but do expect the RBA to follow suit sooner than previously communicated by the central bank.
AUD/USD technical analysis
At the time of writing, the US dollar is bid and the Aussie is under pressure, falling below a key area of support, support highlighted in the prior analysis as follows:
AUD/USD live market
The prior support would now be expected to act as resistance on restest and that could lead to further supply before the week is out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sellers attack 1.1400 as ECB v/s Fed battle intensifies after US inflation
EUR/USD licks its wounds near 1.1400, keeping the previous day’s pullback from a three-month high during Friday’s Asian session. ECB’s Lagarde rules out faster rate hikes, Fedspeak stays hawkish despite Barkin’s cautious statements.
GBP/USD teases bears around 1.3550, Brexit talks, UK Q4 GDP eyed
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around intraday low, keeps previous day’s pullback from three-week top. UK’s Truss, EU’s Sefcovic to discuss Brexit, chatters over UK’s new offer on Northern Ireland keep pair buyers hopeful. UK PM Johnson battles ‘Partygate’ problems, Britain eases more activity restrictions.
Gold bears sinking in their teeth as USD pops
Trading in a tight $3.50c/oz range in Asia Friday, with Japan out on holiday, gold is flat on the day so far following a lively day on Wall Street following the hot US inflation data. Gold is trading near $1,825 and is oscillating at the foot of the bearish daily close from Thursday's business.
Crypto.com price breaks through resistance as CRO bulls take over
Crypto.com price under pressure post US CPI data, recovers and maintains gains. Crucial $0.50 price level breached, bullish momentum must be maintained. Downside risks could be significant if buyers slowly fade away.
January inflation scorches US markets: Fed cornered on rate increases Premium
Consumer Price Index jumps to 7.5%, core rises to 6%. Treasury rates soar, equities tumble on four decade inflation record. 2-year yield rockets 23 points, 10-year adds 9 points. Dollar gains, falls sharply, then reverses on Fed comments and futures.