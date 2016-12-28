Pro-Brexit group calls for EU free trade deal - BBC

BBC News carries a story today, noting that Leave Means Leave (campaigners for a "hard" Brexit) has written a letter to the chambers of commerce in all the other 27 EU states, asking them to call for a "sensible agreement regarding the terms of Britain's exit from the EU".

The letter reads, "Businesses across Europe will want trade with the UK to continue as usual after Brexit and any hint of trade barriers by the European Commission will be rejected. It is vital that these business leaders make representations to their national governments to ensure that the EU is open for business."