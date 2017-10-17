Powell likely next Fed chief, though Yellen best suited - Reuters poll

Powell likely next Fed chief, though Yellen best suited - Reuters pollBy Eren Sengezer
"Jerome Powell likely will be the next Federal Reserve chairman, according to a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll," Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Key quotes:
- Just over half the 40 economists who participated in the survey, taken in the past few days, tipped Fed Governor Powell to be appointed chair by U.S. President Donald Trump.
- Most of them said current Fed Chair Janet Yellen would be the best option.
- “The most continuity between Fed chairs would be Yellen to Powell. Given where we are in the tightening cycle some consistency would be welcomed by financial markets,” Ryan Sweet at Moody’s Analytics told Reuters.
- The next most likely choice was Kevin Warsh, who served as a Fed governor during the financial crisis, with 13 forecasts. Yellen received only four.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.