TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling trades with caution as markets await UK inflation data

  • The Pound Sterling faces mild selling pressure against its major peers ahead of the UK inflation data to be released on Wednesday.
  • UK inflation is expected to have fallen slightly in October.
  • Traders trim Fed dovish bets as officials warn of upside inflation risks.
Pound Sterling trades with caution as markets await UK inflation data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades subdued against its major currency peers, except antipodeans, on Tuesday as investors turn cautious ahead of the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October, which will be released on Wednesday.

Investors will pay close attention to the UK inflation data to get cues about whether the Bank of England (BoE) will resume its monetary-easing campaign in the December policy meeting.

The CPI report is expected to show that headline inflation fell to 3.6% year-on-year from 3.8% in September. In the same period, the core CPI – which excludes volatile items such as food, energy, alcohol and tobacco – is expected to have decelerated to 3.4% from the prior reading of 3.5%. On month, headline inflation is seen up 0.4% after remaining flat in September.

Signs of cooling price pressures would prompt bets supporting an interest rate cut by the BoE in the December meeting. On the contrary, sticky figures are unlikely to act as a major drag on BoE dovish speculation due to weak job market conditions and cooling Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. Last week, the labour market data for September showed that the Unemployment Rate jumped to 5%.

Later this week, investors will also focus on the UK Retail Sales data for October and the preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November, which will be released on Friday.

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling trades sideways against US Dollar

  • The Pound Sterling trades in a tight range around 1.3160 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair is expected to remain sideways as investors await the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for September, which is scheduled for released on Thursday.
  • At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades subduedly around 99.50.
  • The impact of the NFP data will be significant as major economic releases in over six weeks have remained halted due to the US government shutdown. Investors will monitor the employment data to get cues about the current labour market trend. August’s NFP report demonstrated a sharp slowdown in the hiring trend, which prompted market bets supporting more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year.
  • Since the US NFP data for August was released, the Fed has reduced interest rates two times by 50 basis points (bps) cumulatively to 3.75%-4.00%.
  • Meanwhile, traders have trimmed Fed dovish expectations as officials have expressed caution about further interest rate cuts, citing upside inflation risks.
  • "The current policy stance is still somewhat restrictive, but we have moved it closer to its neutral level that neither restricts nor stimulates the economy," Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said at an event in Kansas City on Monday, Reuters reported. He warned that further interest rate cuts would likely “stop putting downward pressure on inflation”.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling wobbles around 1.3160

The Pound Sterling trades inside Monday’s trading range around 1.3160 against the US Dollar at the time of writing. The overall trend of the pair remains bearish as it trades below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.3276.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) strives to hold above 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls back below that level.

Looking down, the April low near 1.2700 will act as a key support zone. On the upside, the October 28 high around 1.3370 will act as a key barrier.

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD ranges around 1.1600 amid risk aversion

EUR/USD ranges around 1.1600 amid risk aversion

EUR/USD trades in a narrow range at around 1.1600 in the European session on Tuesday, following the corrective move from an over two-week high of 1.1656. The pair strives to regain strength as the US Dollar struggles to extend a two-day recovery, with investors turning cautious ahead of the missed mid-tier US data releases. 

GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.3150

GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.3150

GBP/USD is trading listlessly near 1.3150 in European trading on Tuesday. The pair struggles amid broad risk aversion, even as the US Dollar remains on the back foot, awaiting the release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls data for a fresh directional impetus. 

Gold flirts with $4,000; seems vulnerable near one-week low amid reduced Fed rate cut bets

Gold flirts with $4,000; seems vulnerable near one-week low amid reduced Fed rate cut bets

Gold maintains its offered tone near a one-week low through the early European session on Tuesday, with bears awaiting a break below the $4,000 psychological mark before positioning for further losses. A slew of influential FOMC members showed little conviction for reducing borrowing costs, forcing traders to pare their bets for another rate cut in December.

Bitcoin price drops below $90,000 as sell-off intensifies

Bitcoin price drops below $90,000 as sell-off intensifies

Bitcoin price slips below $90,000 on Tuesday, deepening its ongoing correction after last week’s sharp decline. The institutional demand also supports a bearish outlook as US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded $254.54 million in outflows on Monday, extending the persistent wave of withdrawals.

Market retreat deepens ahead of key data

Market retreat deepens ahead of key data

The S&P 500 extended its retracement slide on Monday, down nearly 1.0% and closing under the 50-day SMA at 6,707 for the first time since May this year. While several bearish technical signals have emerged, the pullback remains modest at roughly 6.0% from record highs, leaving the longer-term trend intact.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana (SOL) edges higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, holding above the $130 mark. The technical outlook for Solana focuses on key support at $126 amid heightened selling pressure.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers