Pound Sterling wobbles against US Dollar as Fed's policy takes centre stage

- The Pound Sterling trades near 1.3350 against the US Dollar, with investors awaiting the Fed’s monetary policy announcement.
- Investors expect the Fed to leave interest rates steady.
- A slowdown in the UK labor demand paves the way for more interest rate cuts by the BoE.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades cautiously near 1.3350 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday as investors await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto gains near the new monthly high of 99.00 posted on Tuesday.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, bond markets are almost fully pricing in that the Fed will leave interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%. This would be the fifth straight policy meeting in which the US central bank will hold borrowing rates at the current levels.
Investors will pay close attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference for fresh cues on the monetary policy outlook for the remainder of the year. At least two out of the 12 members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and Governor Christopher Waller, are expected to support lowering interest rates. Before the blackout period, both policymakers argued in favor of an interest rate reduction as early as this month, citing downside risks to the labor market.
On the contrary, other officials stated that there should be no rush for interest rate cuts as the impact of tariffs imposed by Washington on various imports has started feeding into prices. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for June also showed that prices of products that are largely imported in the US have increased partly due to the levies.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling consolidates in a light UK economic claendar week
- The Pound Sterling trades almost flat against its major peers, except the Japanese Yen (JPY), on Wednesday. The British currency is expected to remain under pressure in the medium term as the Bank of England (BoE) is almost certain to cut interest rates in next week’s monetary policy meeting.
- Traders have become increasingly confident that the BoE will reduce its key borrowing rates on August 7 as United Kingdom (UK) labor market conditions have cooled down, following an increase in employers’ contributions to social security schemes.
- The latest survey from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) showed on Monday that households’ spending has diminished due to a slowdown in the labor demand. The agency reported that retail sales declined for the tenth straight month in July. However, the pace of decline in retail sales was less severe than what was seen in June.
- In the US, investors will also focus on the preliminary Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), and the ADP Employment Change data for July, which will be published during the North American session.
- The data is expected to show that the economy grew at 2.4% after contracting by 0.5% in the first quarter of the year. Meanwhile, core PCE inflation, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is expected to have grown at a more moderate pace of 2.4% compared to the 3.5% increase seen in the previous quarter.
- Economists expect the US private sector to have added 78K fresh workers in July after the 33K decline seen in June.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling holds key level of 1.3300
The Pound Sterling strives to hold the immediate support of 1.3300 against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The near-term trend of the GBP/USD pair remains bearish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes downwards to near 1.3473.
The formation of a Head and Shoulder (H&S) chart pattern also suggests that the overall trend is bearish. The neckline of the H&S formation is plotted near 1.3413.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates below 40.00, indicating that the bearish momentum is intact.
Looking down, the May 12 low of 1.3140 will act as a key support zone. On the upside, the July 1 high around 1.3790 will act as a key barrier.
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Jul 30, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.5%
Previous: 4.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1550 after upbeat German GDP data
EUR/USD holds its ground and trades near 1.1550 in the European morning on Wednesday. A broadly weaker US Dollar, amid profit-taking ahead of the US Q2 GDP data and Fed policy decision, allows the pair to keep its footing. Meanwhile, the data from Germany showed that the GDP expanded at a stronger pace than expected in Q2.
GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid pre-Fed market caution
GBP/USD reverses gains to test 1.3550 in early Europe on Wednesday, despite the latest leg lower in the US Dollar. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on high-beta currencies such as the Pound Sterling amid a typical cautious environment ahead of the critical US GDP data and Fed rate decision.
Gold price edges higher amid retreating USD and safe-haven buying ahead of Fed decision
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the second straight day on Wednesday, though it lacks follow-through as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC policy update. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting later today.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple brace for volatility after Fed decision
Bitcoin has been trading in a range-bound scenario between $116,000 and $120,000 for the last two weeks, indicating indecision among traders. Ethereum and Ripple prices are holding above their key support levels, showing signs of rebound.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.