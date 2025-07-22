Pound Sterling flattens against US Dollar, investors await updates on US tariffs

- The Pound Sterling consolidates around 1.3500 against the US Dollar, while investors await updates on US trade talks.
- US President Trump considers a higher tariff baseline rate on imports from the EU.
- Investors eye the flash US S&P Global PMI data for July.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades broadly sideways against the US Dollar (USD) around 1.3500 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair ticks down slightly as the US Dollar gains ground after Monday’s corrective move.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, finds cushion below 98.00. The DXY retraced from its four-week high near 99.00.
Investors brace for significant volatility in the US Dollar as United States (US) President Donald Trump’s August 1 tariff deadline is approaching and Washington has closed deals with a handful of nations. Also, the US is not expected to reach bilateral deals with its trading partners in the remaining time.
So far, the US has announced trade deals with the United Kingdom (UK), Vietnam and Indonesia, and a limited pact with China. Washington has sent letters, establishing tariff rates, to 22 nations, notably Japan, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico and the European Union (EU).
On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled that Washington is more emphasized on “quality” and not “timing” regarding negotiations. “The important thing here is the quality of the deal, not the timing of the deals,” Bessent said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.
Meanwhile, fresh escalation in trade tensions between the US and the EU could weigh on the US Dollar. EU officials vow to retaliate against levies threatened by Trump. Over the weekend, a report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) signaled that the US president is considering a higher baseline tariff rate in a range between 15% and 20% from the 10% previously stated.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.18%
|0.30%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.14%
|0.03%
|0.21%
|0.43%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|0.01%
|-0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.16%
|0.31%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|-0.14%
|-0.08%
|-0.08%
|0.09%
|0.30%
|-0.22%
|CAD
|0.02%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|0.17%
|0.35%
|-0.06%
|AUD
|-0.18%
|-0.21%
|-0.16%
|-0.09%
|-0.17%
|0.17%
|-0.28%
|NZD
|-0.30%
|-0.43%
|-0.31%
|-0.30%
|-0.35%
|-0.17%
|-0.44%
|CHF
|0.09%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|0.22%
|0.06%
|0.28%
|0.44%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling trades calmly, flash S&P Global UK PMI data eyed
- The Pound Sterling demonstrates stability against its major peers on Tuesday, with investors awaiting preliminary United Kingdom (UK) S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for July, scheduled for release on Thursday.
- Investors will closely monitor the UK PMI data to get cues about whether the impact of a hiring slowdown has started flowing into the economy. The report is expected to show that the overall business activity grew moderately. The Composite PMI is expected to have dropped slightly to 51.9 from 52.0 in June.
- UK employers have restricted fresh hiring to offset increased employee costs, following the effectiveness of an acceleration in employers’ contributions to social security schemes.
- Meanwhile, market expectations for the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision in the monetary policy announcement next month will be a key trigger for the Pound Sterling. The BoE is almost certain to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4%.
- In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s testimony on July’s Financial Stability Report before the Treasury Select Committee at 09:15 GMT. Bailey is unlikely to provide guidance on the monetary policy outlook.
- In the US, traders have trimmed expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to reduce interest rates in the September meeting.
- Traders pare Fed dovish bets after the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June last week, which showed that prices of products largely imported have increased after the imposition of sectoral tariffs by Donald Trump.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling consolidates near 1.3500
The Pound Sterling oscillates in the previous day’s range around 1.3470 against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The near-term trend of the GBP/USD pair is bearish as it faces selling pressure after a recovery move near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.3500
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) strives to hold above the 40.00 level. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level.
Looking down, the May 12 low of 1.3140 will act as a key support zone. On the upside, the July 11 high around 1.3585 will act as a key barrier.
Economic Indicator
S&P Global Composite PMI
The Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging private-business activity in UK for both the manufacturing and services sectors. The data is derived from surveys to senior executives. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation.The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the UK private economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: Thu Jul 24, 2025 08:30 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 51.9
Previous: 52
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays sidelined below 1.1700 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD remains under selling pressure below 1.1700 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair eases as the US Dollar attempts a tepid recovery amid market caution, in light of the Trump-Powell feud and the impending US-EU trade deal.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3450 as markets stay cautious
GBP/USD inches lower after registering more than 0.5% gains in the previous session, approaching 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds haven demand as traders adopt caution, due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Trump's August 1 tariff deadline, weighing on the pair.
Gold price falls below $3,400 despite increased risk aversion
Gold price edges lower on Tuesday after two days of gains. However, the price of the safe-haven metal may appreciate due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline. Additionally, market sentiment deepens due to increasing worries about the Federal Reserve's independence.
Solana Price Forecast: Solana hits $200 amid Golden Cross, record high Open Interest
Solana (SOL) edges higher by nearly 2% at press time on Monday, hitting the $200 psychological mark as the altcoin season approaches. The bull run is backed by a record high Open Interest of over $11 billion.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.