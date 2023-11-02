- Pound Sterling generates significant gains as BoE holds interest rates steady at 5.25%.
- The BoE inflation forecast shows that UK Sunak would fulfill his promise of bringing down inflation to 5.4%
- UK business optimism dipped to a ten-month low as firms cut heavily on personnel and inventory in October.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances strongly as the Bank of England (BoE) has kept interest rates unchanged at 5.25%, as expected. BoE policymakers: Jonathan Haskel, Megan Greene, and Katherine Mann voted for a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike while the other six policymakers including new Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden, who has replaced Jon Cunliffe, advocated for keeping interest rates unchanged. Dovish policymaker Swati Dhingra supported an unchanged interest rate decision but was expected to advocate a rate cut.
The inflation forecast report by the BoE shows that consumer inflation will soften to 4.6% by the Q4 of 2023. This indicates that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would manage to fulfill his promise of halving inflation to 5.4% by the year-end. Inflation in one and two-year timeframe is seen declining to 3.1% and 1.9% respectively. The Unemployment Rate is seen at 4.3% and wage growth at 6.75% annually by the year-end.
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, in his monetary policy statement. said that the central bank is watching closely if further policy-tightening is required. He further added that the policy is likely to remain restrictive for an extended period.
The GBP/USD pair has been performing stronger since Wednesday as market sentiment improved after the Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates steady in the range of 5.25%-5.50%. The Pound Sterling outlook is still downbeat as the UK economy is struggling for a firm footing due to weak retail demand, poor business data, a vulnerable housing sector, and a deteriorating labor market. It seems that these factors leaned BoE policymakers towards keeping interest rates unchanged as more rate hikes could further dampen the economic outlook and push the economy into a recession.
Meanwhile, deepening Middle East tensions pose more threats to the progress in taming inflation toward 2% as the possibility of tightened Oil supply could propel energy prices again.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling remains upbeat on risk-on mood
- Pound Sterling refreshes weekly high amid steady BoE policy and improved market mood on expectations that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.
- The BoE has held interest rates steady at 5.25% for the second time in a row.
- An unchanged interest rate decision from the BoE was widely anticipated despite upside risks to inflation.
- The headline and core inflation in the UK economy are at 6.7% and 6.1%, respectively, partly fueled by strong wage growth.
- The upside risks to consumer inflation have escalated due to deepening Middle East tensions, which could propel energy prices.
- There is increasing speculation that the central bank could raise the inflation target to 3%.
- Andrew Bailey, in his remarks, remained confident that price pressures will remarkably decline in October and denied any plans of raising the inflation target.
- On the economic data front, S&P Global reported on Wednesday that Manufacturing PMI dropped to 44.8 in October against expectations and the preliminary reading of 45.2.
- S&P Global reported that "Risks to the outlook remain skewed to the downside. Business optimism dipped to a ten-month low and manufacturers' increased belt-tightening drove cuts to employment, purchasing, and inventories.”
- Meanwhile, the US Dollar falls sharply on increasing odds that the Fed is done hiking interest rates. In addition to a stable Fed policy, weak ADP private payrolls and downbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI data have also weighed heavily on the US Dollar.
- The US ADP reported that employers hired 113K job seekers, lower than expectations of 150K but significantly higher than the former reading of 89K. The ISM reported the Manufacturing PMI at 46.7, lower than expectations and the former reading of 49.0.
- Going forward, the US Dollar will dance to the tunes of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will be published on Friday.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling aims stabilization above 1.2200
Pound Sterling climbs above the round-level resistance of 1.2200. The GBP/USD jumps above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2185 after the BoE maintains the status quo. The Cable, which strengthened sharply after Wednesday’s Fed decision, falls slightly in the European morning but remains above 1.2100 ahead of the BoE monetary policy decision. The pair’s broader outlook remains vulnerable amid downward-sloping 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 ahead of NFP Premium
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0620, after retreating from the 1.0660 area. The US Dollar lost ground on Thursday as markets consider that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates. Attention turns toward Nonfarm Payrolls.
GBP/USD holds a bullish tone around 1.2200 after BoE, before US jobs report
GBP/USD closed on Thursday around 1.2200, the highest in a week, after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged and supported by a weaker US Dollar. The DXY lost ground amid risk appetite. The US jobs report is due on Friday.
Gold extends its consolidative phase near monthly highs Premium
Gold lost its bullish momentum after rising above $1,990 earlier in the day and erased a large portion of its daily gains. With the 10-year US yield staying deep in the red below 4.7%, however, XAU/USD manages to hold above $1,980.
Bitcoin price to bear the brunt of recent rally; Profit booking could send BTC to $30,000
Bitcoin price has had a good run in the last couple of weeks but by the looks of it, the cryptocurrency is set to witness some change in trend. With investors selling for profits, macro conditions opposing optimistic outlooks and the market cooling down, a decline does not seem too far-fetched.
PLTR price surges 21% after Q3 earnings beat on top and bottom
PLTR soared 21% after the artificial intelligence (AI) platform business slightly topped Wall Street consensus for the third quarter and issued an upbeat forecast for the fourth quarter.