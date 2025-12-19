The NZD/USD pair posts modest gains near 0.5775 during the early Asian session on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as softer-than-expected US inflation data raises hopes for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut. Traders await the release of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December, which is due later on Friday.

Data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday revealed that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 2.7% in November. This reading came in below the market consensus of 3.1%. Meanwhile, US core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 2.6%, missing the expectation of 3.0%. This figure marks the slowest pace since 2021.

This unexpected softness, which was announced after a delay due to the October government shutdown, fueled speculation that the US central bank might cut the interest rates sooner than previously expected. This, in turn, could exert some selling pressure on the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the pair.

New Zealand’s economy experienced a stronger-than-expected rebound in the third quarter (Q3), with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rising by 1.1%. This figure followed a revised 1.0% contraction in Q2. The upbeat New Zealand GDP report could underpin the Kiwi against the USD in the near term.

However, signs of weakness in the Chinese economy could weigh on the China-proxy New Zealand Dollar, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand. Data released earlier this week showed that China’s Retail Sales rose 1.3% YoY in November, compared to 2.9% in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. This figure came in weaker than the market expectation of 2.9%. The country’s Industrial Production climbed 4.8% YoY in the same period, versus 5.0% forecast and 4.9% prior.