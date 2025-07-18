Pound Sterling declines amid growing concerns over UK labor market

- The Pound Sterling trades lower against its risky peers as the UK labor market cools.
- UK employers have adjusted their HR policies following an increase in contribution to social security schemes.
- Fed's Governor Waller reiterates support for an interest rate cut in the policy meeting later this month.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades lower against its peers, except safe-haven currencies, on Friday due to growing concerns about the United Kingdom (UK) labor market.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Thursday that the ILO Unemployment Rate accelerated to 4.7% in the three months ending May, the highest level seen since the quarter ending July 2021. The jobless rate has risen since April, when the increase in employers’ contributions to social security schemes announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in the Autumn Statement came into effect.
Meanwhile, a less-than-expected drop in payrolls in the three months ending May suggests that labor market conditions are not as weak as they appeared. According to the employment report, the number of workers laid off was revised lower to 25K from prior estimates of 109K.
Average Earnings, a key measure of wage growth, grew almost in line with estimates. Rising jobless rate and easing wage growth suggest that employers are adjusting their labor policies to offset the impact of the increase in their social security cost.
Cooling labor market conditions should allow Bank of England (BoE) officials to argue in favor of reducing interest rates. However, this could be difficult at a time when inflationary pressures have accelerated significantly. The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for June showed on Wednesday that price pressures grew at a faster-than-projected pace.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.31%
|-0.17%
|0.07%
|-0.19%
|-0.47%
|-0.49%
|-0.29%
|EUR
|0.31%
|0.16%
|0.40%
|0.12%
|-0.15%
|-0.29%
|0.02%
|GBP
|0.17%
|-0.16%
|0.22%
|-0.02%
|-0.29%
|-0.40%
|-0.11%
|JPY
|-0.07%
|-0.40%
|-0.22%
|-0.26%
|-0.55%
|-0.67%
|-0.26%
|CAD
|0.19%
|-0.12%
|0.02%
|0.26%
|-0.30%
|-0.38%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|0.47%
|0.15%
|0.29%
|0.55%
|0.30%
|-0.10%
|0.19%
|NZD
|0.49%
|0.29%
|0.40%
|0.67%
|0.38%
|0.10%
|0.29%
|CHF
|0.29%
|-0.02%
|0.11%
|0.26%
|0.10%
|-0.19%
|-0.29%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling finds a temporary cushion against US Dollar
- The Pound Sterling moves higher to near 1.3440 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The Cable gains as the US Dollar retraces after rallying in last two weeks. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks down to near 98.35, but is still close to an over three-week high slightly below 99.00.
- However, the outlook of GBP/USD pair, which is set to close in the red for a third consecutive week, remains bearish on expecations that the US Dollar could resume its upside journey. The demand for the Greenback is expected to remain buoyant as traders have pared Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets after the latest CPI data showed that tariffs are starting to show up in consumer prices.
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability that the Fed will cut interest rates in the September meeting has fallen to 58% from the 70.4% seen a week ago. For July, the tool shows that the Fed is almost certain to leave interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%.
- Market experts believe that inflation has started accelerating due to sectoral levies announced by US President Trump and that the effect could be even larger from August 1, when higher tariffs on several nations will become effective.
- The US CPI report for June also showed earlier this week that prices of goods that are largely imported have increased sharply. On Wednesday, New York Fed Bank President John Williams warned that tariffs could boost inflation by “one percentage point rest of 2025 into 2026”.
- Contrary to market expectations, Fed Governor Christopher Waller continued to argue in favor of reducing interest rates in the policy meeting later this month, citing concerns over the economy and job market, while assuring that the tariff impact will be limited and will fade next year. “The Fed should cut interest rates 25 basis points at the July meeting as rising risks to the economy and employment favour easing policy rate,” Waller said on Thursday.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling stays below 20-day and 50-day EMAs
The Pound Sterling wobbles near the two-month low around 1.3370 against the US Dollar on Friday. The near-term trend of the GBP/USD pair is bearish as it trades below the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which trade around 1.3540 and 1.3470, respectively.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates around 40.00, indicating a strong bearish momentum.
Looking down, the May 12 low of 1.3140 will act as a key support zone. On the upside, the July 11 high around 1.3585 will act as a key barrier.
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs toward 1.1650 on improving risk mood
EUR/USD gains traction and trades in positive territory near 1.1650 in the second half of the day on Friday. The improving risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength and helps the pair stretch higher ahead of housing and consumer confidence data from the US.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3450 on USD weakness
GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades above 1.3450 on Friday after struggling to find direction on Thursday. The positive shift seen in market mood caps the US Dollar's gains and supports the pair. Investors await UoM Consumer Sentiment data from the US.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $3,350
Gold stages a modest rebound and stays in positive territory at around $3,350 on Friday. Renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness and retreating US Treasury bond yields allow XAU/USD to edge higher but the upbeat market mood limits the pair's upside.
Bitcoin nears all-time high, Ethereum eyes $4,000, Ripple sets new record
Bitcoin price is trading above $120,000 on Friday, inching closer to its all-time high of $123,218. Ethereum price has surged by over 20% so far this week, with bulls aiming for the $4,000 level next. Ripple has taken center stage, reaching a new record high of $3.66 on Friday, signaling renewed demand and optimism across the market.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.