Pound Sterling Price News: Shrugs off strong US labor data as traders stay committed to Fed easing
GBP/USD shrugs off strong US labor data as traders stay committed to Fed easing

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rises against the US Dollar (USD) during the North American session on Thursday, even though US jobs data suggests that the labor market remains solid, and the expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates remain high. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3367, up 0.12%, its highest level since the end of October. Read More...

Pound Sterling trades broadly upbeat against US Dollar amid firm Fed dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to gains near its over-a-month high around 1.3350 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair demonstrates strength as the US Dollar remains on back foot amid reinforced dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and the Pound Sterling continues to outperform since the budget announcement last week. Read More...

GBP/USD softens below 1.3350 on renewed US Dollar demand

The GBP/USD pair loses ground to around 1.3330 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The major pair retreats from nearly a two-month high amid renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. However, the rising bets of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut next week might cap its downside. Traders will take more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report later on Thursday. Read More...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1650 after US data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1650 after US data

EUR/USD gains traction and trades above 1.1650 after dipping below this level with the initial reaction to the upbeat US data. The US Dollar struggles to stage a persistent rebound as investors grow increasingly convinced about a dovish Federal Reserve policy outlook.

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3350 as USD recovery loses steam

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3350 as USD recovery loses steam

GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.3350 following a correction earlier in the day. The US Dollar's recovery attempts remain short-lived despite the upbeat data as markets continue to price in a 25 bps Fed rate cut at the last policy meeting of the year.

Gold rebounds but struggles to reclaim $4,200

Gold rebounds but struggles to reclaim $4,200

Gold rebounds to the $4,200 region in the American session on Thursday but finds it difficult to gather momentum. A slight improvement seen in risk mood caps XAU/USD's upside, while the ongoing USD weakness, despite better than-expected employment-related data, helps the pair limit its losses.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stalls at key levels

Top 3 Price Prediction: Recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stalls at key levels

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) stall their two-day recovery on Thursday as the boost from Vanguard Group’s lifting the crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) ban wanes. 

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

The Fed has gone through a noticeable policy swing in recent months - from initiating a rate cut, to signaling a potential pause, and now shifting once again toward another cut in December. This has created understandable confusion among traders and investors trying to interpret the Fed’s reaction function.

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

Ripple is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday, after bulls failed to break the short-term resistance at $2.22. The reversal may extend toward Monday’s low of $1.98, especially if risk-off sentiment persists in the broader cryptocurrency market.

