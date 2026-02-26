The EUR/USD pair builds on the previous day's modest gains and attracts some buyers for the second straight day on Thursday amid a softer US Dollar (USD). Spot prices, however, lack bullish conviction and trade around the 1.1815-1.1820 area during the Asian session, up 0.10% for the day.

Despite the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, the USD bulls remain on the defensive amid renewed turbulence over US President Donald Trump’s trade policies. The US moved ahead with the new 10% global levy on all non-exempt goods, as initially announced by Trump on Friday, following the Supreme Court verdict against his sweeping reciprocal tariffs. Moreover, Trump said during his State of the Union Address on Wednesday that the administration is working to raise duties to 15%.

The announcement adds to market concerns about retaliatory measures and the potential economic fallout from disruptions to global supply chains. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment, undermines the safe-haven Greenback and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. Adding to this, the growing acceptance that the European Central Bank (ECB) is done cutting rates might continue to support the shared currency and back the case for further gains.

In fact, ECB President Christine Lagarde said earlier this week that the interest rate policy remains in a good place and reiterated her long-standing guidance that no policy change is being considered. Meanwhile, the European Parliament decided on Monday to postpone a vote on the European Union's trade deal with the US. This might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the EUR/USD pair as traders now look to Lagarde's speech for a fresh impetus ahead of the US Jobless Claims.