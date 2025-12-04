TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD shrugs off strong US labor data as traders stay committed to Fed easing

  • GBP/USD rises as traders shrug off stronger jobless claims and continue pricing over 85% odds of Fed easing.
  • US labor data remains mixed, with falling jobless claims but rising layoffs reinforcing the sentiment of cooling momentum.
  • Sterling steadies after the Autumn Budget as economists say measures won’t impede BoE’s expected December cut.
GBP/USD shrugs off strong US labor data as traders stay committed to Fed easing
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rises against the US Dollar (USD) during the North American session on Thursday, even though US jobs data suggests that the labor market remains solid, and the expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates remain high. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3367, up 0.12%, its highest level since the end of October.

Sterling edges higher as markets look past solid US jobs data and maintain expectations for a December Fed rate cut

Recently, US economic data revealed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dipped below economists' estimates for the week ending November 29. Initial Jobless Claims came at 191,000, below estimates of 220,000 and a decrease from last week's upwardly revised figures from 216,000 to 218,000.

Continuing Claims for the week ending November 22 were 1.939 million, down from the previous week’s 1.943 million.

Meanwhile, the Challenger Job report revealed that employers announced 71,321 job cuts in November, up 24% from last year’s figures, but down 53% from the print announced in October.

Consequently, market participants are still seeing an over 85% chance of a rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s December 9-10 meeting, following Wednesday's dismal ADP Employment Change data.

Cable rebounded as markets digested the Autumn Budget. Some economists cited by Reuters stated that the budget measures were unlikely to cause a jump in inflation, allowing the Bank of England (BoE) to resume its easing cycle.

The swaps market is pricing in a 90% chance of a rate cut when the central bank meets later this month.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

GBP/USD resumed its uptrend with the exchange rate clearing the 100-day SMA at 1.3369, opening the door to challenge 1.3400. A daily close above the latter, and the Pound could extend its gains toward 1.3450 and the 1.3500 figure.

Conversely, a drop below the 100- and below the 200-day SMA at 1.3322 could expose the 1.3300 milestone. Once breached, the next support would be the 50-day SMA at 1.3266.

GBP/USD daily chart

(This story was corrected on December 4 at 16:03 to say that the previous Continuing Jobless Claims figure was 1.943 million, not 1.96)

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.61%-1.03%-0.88%-0.27%-1.09%-0.74%-0.35%
EUR0.61%-0.41%-0.29%0.34%-0.48%-0.11%0.26%
GBP1.03%0.41%0.39%0.75%-0.07%0.28%0.68%
JPY0.88%0.29%-0.39%0.61%-0.21%0.15%0.54%
CAD0.27%-0.34%-0.75%-0.61%-0.86%-0.46%-0.07%
AUD1.09%0.48%0.07%0.21%0.86%0.35%0.75%
NZD0.74%0.11%-0.28%-0.15%0.46%-0.35%0.39%
CHF0.35%-0.26%-0.68%-0.54%0.07%-0.75%-0.39%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1650 after US data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1650 after US data

EUR/USD gains traction and trades above 1.1650 after dipping below this level with the initial reaction to the upbeat US data. The US Dollar struggles to stage a persistent rebound as investors grow increasingly convinced about a dovish Federal Reserve policy outlook.

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3350 as USD recovery loses steam

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3350 as USD recovery loses steam

GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.3350 following a correction earlier in the day. The US Dollar's recovery attempts remain short-lived despite the upbeat data as markets continue to price in a 25 bps Fed rate cut at the last policy meeting of the year.

Gold rebounds but struggles to reclaim $4,200

Gold rebounds but struggles to reclaim $4,200

Gold rebounds to the $4,200 region in the American session on Thursday but finds it difficult to gather momentum. A slight improvement seen in risk mood caps XAU/USD's upside, while the ongoing USD weakness, despite better than-expected employment-related data, helps the pair limit its losses.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stalls at key levels

Top 3 Price Prediction: Recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stalls at key levels

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) stall their two-day recovery on Thursday as the boost from Vanguard Group’s lifting the crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) ban wanes. 

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

The Fed has gone through a noticeable policy swing in recent months - from initiating a rate cut, to signaling a potential pause, and now shifting once again toward another cut in December. This has created understandable confusion among traders and investors trying to interpret the Fed’s reaction function.

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

Ripple is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday, after bulls failed to break the short-term resistance at $2.22. The reversal may extend toward Monday’s low of $1.98, especially if risk-off sentiment persists in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers