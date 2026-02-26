Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises to near $90.00 on US policy uncertainty

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its gains for the second successive day, trading around $90.00 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Thursday. Precious metals, including Silver, draw renewed safe-haven demand amid uncertainty surrounding the White House’s economic policies.

US President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, offered no indication of easing tariff measures. Trump raised the newly introduced Section 122 tariffs to 10%, despite earlier threats to lift them to 15%, after the Supreme Court struck down a series of country-specific tariffs enacted under IEEPA 10 months ago.

Silver also finds support from escalating geopolitical tensions. Trump last week threatened military action against Iran if negotiations collapse. Meanwhile, Iran warned that all US military bases in the Middle East would be considered legitimate targets, putting tens of thousands of US service members at risk and heightening fears of a broader regional conflict. Investors are closely watching the third round of US-Iran nuclear talks scheduled in Geneva on Thursday.

However, gains in Silver may be capped as expectations for near-term monetary easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) continue to fade. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said inflation progress stalled last year, stressing that inflation at 3% remains well above the Fed’s 2% target. Boston Fed President Susan Collins added that keeping interest rates steady for some time appears appropriate, citing a resilient labor market and persistent inflation risks.

Meanwhile, comments from International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva reflect a cautiously dovish tone. Georgieva noted that US goods inflation has been partly influenced by tariffs and suggested that lowering the federal funds rate toward 3.25%–3.5% would be consistent with a return to full employment. At the same time, she emphasized that placing US public debt on a sustainable downward path will require decisive fiscal action.