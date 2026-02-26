The USD/CAD pair drifts lower for the second consecutive day on Thursday and moves away from the monthly peak, touched earlier this week. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3665 region, down nearly 0.20% for the day, though the downside seems limited ahead of the crucial US-Iran nuclear talks.

The US Dollar (USD) remains on the defensive amid renewed turbulence over US President Donald Trump’s trade policies and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. In fact, Trump announced a new framework and signaled that his trade agenda remains firmly intact following the Supreme Court verdict against his sweeping tariffs last Friday.

In his State of the Union Address, Trump said on Wednesday that the White House pivoted to temporary global tariffs of 10% for 150 days under Section 122 and added that the administration is working toward raising duties to 15%. This fuels worries about retaliatory measures and the potential economic fallout from disruptions to global supply chains, undermining the Greenback.

Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets further dents the USD's safe-haven status and turns out to be another factor weighing on the USD/CAD pair. Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices consolidate near the weekly low on the back of a large build in the US stock. However, the threat to oil supply from the potential US-Iran military conflict supports the commodity.

Subdued Crude Oil prices do little to provide any meaningful impetus to the commodity-linked Loonie, which, in turn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent goodish recovery from the monthly low has run out of steam already.