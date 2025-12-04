TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling holds gains on growing Fed rate cut bets, extending UK budget-relief rally

  • The Pound Sterling continues to outperform its major currency peers since the UK budget announcement.
  • Goldman Sachs expects the Sterling’s rally to be short-lived due to dovish BoE expectations.
  • Weak US labor market conditions bolster the case for an interest rate cut by the Fed next week.
Pound Sterling holds gains on growing Fed rate cut bets, extending UK budget-relief rally
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) holds onto Wednesday’s gains against its major currency peers on Thursday, extending its rally since the announcement of the United Kingdom (UK) budget on November 26.

Market experts broadly believe that the absence of any major tax burden on households, and the Labour Party keeping its self-imposed rule of avoiding fresh borrowings for day-to-day spending, has helped the British currency to come out of its recent weakness.

However, analysts at Goldman Sachs expect the relief rally to be short-lived amid concerns over the UK’s economic outlook and expectations of faster-than-expected monetary easing by the Bank of England (BoE).

“From here, we continue to think the softening trend in UK data and the prospects for faster-than-expected BoE easing remain key to further Sterling underperformance,” the analysts said.

The BoE is expected to reduce its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% in the monetary policy announcement on December 18 as UK job market conditions continue to deteriorate further.

Contrary to market expectations, BoE rate-setting member Megan Greene said earlier this week that she would support interest rate cuts only if labour market and consumption deteriorate further.

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling holds onto gains against US Dollar

  • The Pound Sterling clings to gains near its over-a-month high around 1.3350 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair demonstrates strength as the Pound Sterling continues to outperform since the budget announcement last week and the US Dollar remains on back foot amid reinforced dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
  • At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, hovers around its fresh monthly low at 98.80 posted on Wednesday.
  • According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December policy meeting is at 89%, above the 83% seen a week ago.
  • Traders are confident that the Fed will cut interest rates next week as the United States (US) labor market conditions continue to deteriorate, partly due to the growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) usage globally.
  • The US ADP showed on Wednesday that 32K jobs were shed by private employers in November, missing estimates of a 5K gain. Signs of weakening labour demand usually lead to a less restrictive monetary policy by the Fed.
  • Meanwhile, the US ISM Services PMI unexpectedly rose to 52.6 in November, while it was expected to drop to 52.1 from the prior reading of 52.4.
  • Going forward, investors will focus on the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and consumer inflation expectations data for December, which will be released on Friday. On the same day, the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for September will also be released. However, its impact might be insignificant on expectations towards the US interest rate outlook as the data is delayed and refers to September.

Technical Analysis: GBP/USD refreshes monthly high near 1.3350

The Pound Sterling trades close to its monthly high near 1.3350 posted on Wednesday. The pair holds above a rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3215, maintaining a positive near-term bias. The 20-day EMA has sloped higher in recent sessions and dips remain shallow.

The RSI at 61 (bullish) confirms improving momentum. Measured from the 1.3728 high to the 1.3017 low, the 50% retracement at 1.3373 caps the immediate upside, while a pullback would target the 38.2% retracement at 1.3289.

Momentum remains supportive while price stays above the rising average. A daily close above the 50% retracement would reinforce the bullish tone and open room for continuation towards the October 17 high of 1.3471. Conversely, failure to breach that barrier would keep the pair consolidating, with pullbacks leaning toward the 38.2% area and trend support.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1650 as USD finds its feet

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1650 as USD finds its feet

EUR/USD keeps its range above 1.1650 in European trading on Thursday,  holding the pullback from its highest level since October 17. The pair is helped by a risk-friendly market environment and divergent Fed-ECB policy expectations, but the upside appears capped by a pause in the US Dollar decline. US jobs data is next in focus. 

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD is consolidating the previous uptick near 1.3350 in the European session on Thursday. The pair struggles amid renewed US Dollar demand. However, the rising bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week might cap its downside. Traders will take more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report later on Thursday. 

Gold sticks to intraday losses amid receding safe-haven demand, rebounding USD

Gold sticks to intraday losses amid receding safe-haven demand, rebounding USD

Gold remains on the defensive below the $4,200 mark through the early European session on Thursday, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the weekly swing low. The US Dollar attempts a modest recovery from its lowest level since late October, touched on Wednesday, and acts as a headwind for the commodity.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Altcoins, including Zcash, Telcoin, and Curve DAO, lead the cryptocurrency market recovery in the last 24 hours, fueled by improving investors' sentiment on Vanguard Group’s lifting the ban on crypto Exchange Traded Funds and Charles Schwab group's announcement to offer Bitc

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

The Fed has gone through a noticeable policy swing in recent months - from initiating a rate cut, to signaling a potential pause, and now shifting once again toward another cut in December. This has created understandable confusion among traders and investors trying to interpret the Fed’s reaction function.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Altcoins, including Zcash, Telcoin, and Curve DAO, lead the cryptocurrency market recovery in the last 24 hours, fueled by improving investors' sentiment on Vanguard Group’s lifting the ban on crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Charles Schwab group's announcement to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading features in 2026.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers