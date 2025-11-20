Pound Sterling Price News: Rebounds as traders twist strong NFP into fresh Fed-cut hopes

GBP/USD rebounds as traders twist strong NFP into fresh Fed-cut hopes

The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances during the North American session on Thursday following the release of a stellar Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for September, which revealed the economy added more people to the workforce than expected. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3117 after reaching a daily low of 1.3038.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) moves higher against its major currency peers on Thursday. The British currency gains ground after an intense sell-off on Wednesday, prompted by heightened speculation of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) at its next monetary policy meeting in December.

The GBP/USD pair trades with mild gains near 1.3060, snapping the four-day losing streak, during the early European session on Thursday. Markets might turn cautious later in the day ahead of the release of the delayed US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.