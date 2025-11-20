Pound Sterling rebounds despite accelerating BoE dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) moves higher against its major currency peers on Thursday. The British currency gains ground after an intense sell-off on Wednesday, prompted by heightened speculation of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) at its next monetary policy meeting in December.

BoE dovish expectations accelerated after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for October, which showed that price pressures cooled down at an expected pace. According to interest rate futures, the probability of the BoE cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% in the December meeting has increased to 85% from 80% registered before the data release.

This month, BoE dovish expectations also accelerated after the release of the UK labor market figures for the three months ending September, which showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 5%, the highest level seen since early 2021.

Going forward, the UK Retail Sales data for October and the flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November, will be published on Friday.

On the fiscal front, investors expect UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to extend the income tax threshold freeze in the upcoming Autumn Budget announcement on November 26. The odds of the Labour Party extending income taxes increased after Prime Minister Keir Starmer didn’t rule out the possibility while speaking to reporters at the House of Commons on Wednesday.

"The budget is one week today and we will lay out our plans," said Starmer when asked to confirm whether income tax thresholds would be frozen again, Reuters reported.

Pound Sterling Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.11% -0.10% 0.41% 0.04% -0.14% -0.28% 0.17% EUR -0.11% -0.22% 0.31% -0.07% -0.25% -0.39% 0.06% GBP 0.10% 0.22% 0.51% 0.15% -0.03% -0.17% 0.27% JPY -0.41% -0.31% -0.51% -0.38% -0.55% -0.72% -0.26% CAD -0.04% 0.07% -0.15% 0.38% -0.17% -0.34% 0.13% AUD 0.14% 0.25% 0.03% 0.55% 0.17% -0.14% 0.30% NZD 0.28% 0.39% 0.17% 0.72% 0.34% 0.14% 0.44% CHF -0.17% -0.06% -0.27% 0.26% -0.13% -0.30% -0.44% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling struggles against US Dollar

The Pound Sterling trades cautiously near its two-week low around 1.3030 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair is broadly under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly amid fading expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates again this year.

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near an over five-month high around 100.30.

The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting has diminished to 32.8% from 50.1% seen on Tuesday.

Fed dovish expectations have been squeezed after Wednesday's release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the October monetary policy meeting, which showed that a majority of officials argued against reducing interest rates in December after cutting them by 25 bps to 3.75%-4.00% due to weak labor market conditions. Officials warned that further monetary policy expansion could prompt inflationary pressures.

“Most participants noted further rate cuts could add to the risk of higher inflation becoming entrenched or could be misinterpreted as a lack of commitment to the 2% inflation objective,” FOMC minutes showed.

On the economic data front, investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for September, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. Investors will closely monitor official employment numbers to get cues about the current status of the labour market.

The US NFP report is expected to show that the economy added 50K fresh workers, higher than the 22K registered in August. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 4.3%. Average Hourly Earnings, a key measure of wage growth, is expected to have grown steadily by 0.3% and 3.7% on a monthly and annual basis, respectively.

Signs of further weakness in the US job market would boost Fed dovish bets for the December meeting, while upbeat numbers would be a drag for them.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling attracts bids below 20-day EMA

The Pound Sterling gains ground near its two-week low around 1.3030 against the US Dollar on Thursday. However, the overall trend of the GBP/USD pair remains bearish as it trades below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.3270. The Cable resumed its downside journey after facing selling pressure near the August low around 1.3140, which used to be a key support zone.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) returns below 40.00, indicating a fresh bearish momentum ahead.

Looking down, the April low near 1.2700 will act as a key support zone. On the upside, the October 28 high around 1.3370 will act as a key barrier.