TRENDING:
S&P Global PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling rebounds despite accelerating BoE dovish bets

  • The Pound Sterling gains against its major currency peers, despite the UK economic outlook remaining uncertain.
  • BoE dovish bets accelerate after soft UK inflation data.
  • FOMC Minutes showed that officials are worried about upside inflation risks.
Pound Sterling rebounds despite accelerating BoE dovish bets
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) moves higher against its major currency peers on Thursday. The British currency gains ground after an intense sell-off on Wednesday, prompted by heightened speculation of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) at its next monetary policy meeting in December.

BoE dovish expectations accelerated after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for October, which showed that price pressures cooled down at an expected pace. According to interest rate futures, the probability of the BoE cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% in the December meeting has increased to 85% from 80% registered before the data release.

This month, BoE dovish expectations also accelerated after the release of the UK labor market figures for the three months ending September, which showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 5%, the highest level seen since early 2021.

Going forward, the UK Retail Sales data for October and the flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November, will be published on Friday.

On the fiscal front, investors expect UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to extend the income tax threshold freeze in the upcoming Autumn Budget announcement on November 26. The odds of the Labour Party extending income taxes increased after Prime Minister Keir Starmer didn’t rule out the possibility while speaking to reporters at the House of Commons on Wednesday.

"The budget is one week today and we will lay out our plans," said Starmer when asked to confirm whether income tax thresholds would be frozen again, Reuters reported.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.11%-0.10%0.41%0.04%-0.14%-0.28%0.17%
EUR-0.11%-0.22%0.31%-0.07%-0.25%-0.39%0.06%
GBP0.10%0.22%0.51%0.15%-0.03%-0.17%0.27%
JPY-0.41%-0.31%-0.51%-0.38%-0.55%-0.72%-0.26%
CAD-0.04%0.07%-0.15%0.38%-0.17%-0.34%0.13%
AUD0.14%0.25%0.03%0.55%0.17%-0.14%0.30%
NZD0.28%0.39%0.17%0.72%0.34%0.14%0.44%
CHF-0.17%-0.06%-0.27%0.26%-0.13%-0.30%-0.44%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling struggles against US Dollar

  • The Pound Sterling trades cautiously near its two-week low around 1.3030 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair is broadly under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly amid fading expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates again this year.
  • At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near an over five-month high around 100.30.
  • The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting has diminished to 32.8% from 50.1% seen on Tuesday.
  • Fed dovish expectations have been squeezed after Wednesday's release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the October monetary policy meeting, which showed that a majority of officials argued against reducing interest rates in December after cutting them by 25 bps to 3.75%-4.00% due to weak labor market conditions. Officials warned that further monetary policy expansion could prompt inflationary pressures.
  • “Most participants noted further rate cuts could add to the risk of higher inflation becoming entrenched or could be misinterpreted as a lack of commitment to the 2% inflation objective,” FOMC minutes showed.
  • On the economic data front, investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for September, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. Investors will closely monitor official employment numbers to get cues about the current status of the labour market.
  • The US NFP report is expected to show that the economy added 50K fresh workers, higher than the 22K registered in August. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 4.3%. Average Hourly Earnings, a key measure of wage growth, is expected to have grown steadily by 0.3% and 3.7% on a monthly and annual basis, respectively.
  • Signs of further weakness in the US job market would boost Fed dovish bets for the December meeting, while upbeat numbers would be a drag for them.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling attracts bids below 20-day EMA

The Pound Sterling gains ground near its two-week low around 1.3030 against the US Dollar on Thursday. However, the overall trend of the GBP/USD pair remains bearish as it trades below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.3270. The Cable resumed its downside journey after facing selling pressure near the August low around 1.3140, which used to be a key support zone.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) returns below 40.00, indicating a fresh bearish momentum ahead.

Looking down, the April low near 1.2700 will act as a key support zone. On the upside, the October 28 high around 1.3370 will act as a key barrier.

BoE FAQs

The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).

When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.

In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel below 1.1550 in Friday's European session, following a flattish Thursday. The mixed PMI readings from Germany and the Eurozone limit the Euro's upside as investors await November PMI data for the US.

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 in the European session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction. November PMI reports from the US will grab investors' attention ahead of the weekend.

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold extends its steady intraday descent heading into the European session on Friday and hits a fresh daily trough, around the $4,030-$4,029 region in the last hour. Traders further scaled back their expectations for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December following the delayed release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday. 

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

S&P Global will release on Friday the November flash Purchasing Managers' Indices for most major economies, including the United States. These surveys of top private sector executives provide an early indication of the business sector’s economic health. Market participants anticipate that the Global Services PMI will print at 54.8, matching the October reading.

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

Nvidia’s monstrous print was supposed to be the stabilizing pole that carried markets cleanly toward year-end. Instead, it became the moment everyone realized just how far off the ground they really were amid capex saturation, supply digestion, and balance-sheet strain, precisely what you should be looking at when spending runs ahead of monetization.

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet (STRK), Telcoin (TEL) and MYX Finance (MYX) continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers