The GBP/USD pair trades with mild gains near 1.3060, snapping the four-day losing streak, during the early European session on Thursday. Markets might turn cautious later in the day ahead of the release of the delayed US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.

The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.6% YoY in October from 3.8% in September, the National Statistics showed on Wednesday. This figure came in line with the market consensus. The inflation data cemented expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) could cut interest rates in December, which could undermine the Cable in the near term. The upcoming government budget on November 26 is also expected to influence the BoE's next move.

The attention will shift to the US labor market data, which is due later on Thursday. The data release was delayed by a 43-day government shutdown that ended last week. The shutdown has complicated the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) assessment of the labor market.

Economists expect the report to show that the US added about 50,000 new jobs in September. The Average Hourly Earnings is projected to increase by 0.3% MoM in September, while the Unemployment Rate is estimated to stay at 4.3%. If the report shows a weaker-than-expected outcome, this could drag the USD lower and create a tailwind for the major pair.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released its minutes from the October meeting on Wednesday, indicating "strongly differing views" about the appropriate policy decision for the December meeting. The majority of officials supported further rate cuts in general, many participants indicated it might be appropriate to keep interest rates steady for the remainder of the year.