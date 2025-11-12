Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD struggles from dovish tone surrounding the BoE policy outlook

GBP/USD moves below 1.3150 as traders expect BoE rate cut in December

GBP/USD extends its losses for the second successive day, trading around 1.3140 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates as the Pound Sterling (GBP) struggles amid growing expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates in December. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and UBS Global Research have shifted their stance and expect the BoE to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75%.

BoE policymaker Megan Greene stated on Tuesday that she is not convinced the United Kingdom's (UK) monetary policy is meaningfully restrictive. Greene noted that wage settlement data for next year is higher than desired and expressed concern about persistent inflation in the UK, suggesting that monetary policy may need to be more restrictive. She also emphasized that risk management around inflation should play a key role in shaping the BoE's policy outlook, per Reuters.

GBP/USD rebound challenged by downbeat UK labor data

GBP/USD hit a fresh bearish challenge on Tuesday, hitting a snag and snapping a four-day winning streak. The pair remains hamstrung just south of the 1.3200 handle, and Cable traders will need a fresh shock to push Pound Sterling (GBP) bids back onto the high side.

UK employment figures broadly missed the mark on early Tuesday, with the ILO Unemployment Rate rising faster than expected, and more consumers seeking unemployment benefits than markets anticipated. Baseline wages info came in more or less as expected, but wages plus bonuses eased back more than expected, highlighting consumers' difficulties in negotiating for higher employment remuneration amid rising unemployment.

GBP/USD flat as UK unemployment rise boosts BoE rate cut expectations

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers some ground and trims some earlier losses on Tuesday following the release of softer-than-expected labor market figures in the UK, increasing speculation that the Bank of England (BoE) could cut rates at its December meeting. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3172, virtually unchanged.

Risk appetite improved after the US Senate approved the stopgap funding bill in a 60-40 vote during the overnight session. Now the bill is headed to the House of Representatives, where the leader of the Republicans and House Speaker Mike Johnson commented that he has the votes to approve it and reopen the government.