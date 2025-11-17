Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Steadies near 1.3165 as markets brace for key US jobs data

GBP/USD steadies near 1.3165 as markets brace for key US jobs data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains firm during the North American session on Monday as traders prepare for the first Nonfarm Payrolls report from the US following the government reopening, which will be released on Thursday, a day that usually features Initial Jobless Claims. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3166, virtually unchanged.

GBP/USD picks up to 1.3180 with UK fiscal concerns still weighing

The Pound has bounced up from session lows near 1.3135, to hit session highs near 1.3180, but remains moving within previous ranges, extending the choppy and sideways trading seen over the last few weeks. Ongoing concerns about the UK's public finances and hopes of BoE interest rate cuts are keeping GBP bulls in check.

GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3150 as BoE rate cut expectations grow on weak UK data

The GBP/USD pair declines to near 1.3155 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) softens against the US Dollar (USD) amid concerns about the UK's fiscal debt and weak economic data from the UK. Bank of England (BoE) External Member Catherine Mann is set to speak later on Monday.