Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Steadies near 1.3165 as markets brace for key US jobs data

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD steadies near 1.3165 as markets brace for key US jobs data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains firm during the North American session on Monday as traders prepare for the first Nonfarm Payrolls report from the US following the government reopening, which will be released on Thursday, a day that usually features Initial Jobless Claims. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3166, virtually unchanged. Read More...

GBP/USD picks up to 1.3180 with UK fiscal concerns still weighing

The Pound has bounced up from session lows near 1.3135, to hit session highs near 1.3180, but remains moving within previous ranges, extending the choppy and sideways trading seen over the last few weeks. Ongoing concerns about the UK’s public finances and hopes of BoE interest rate cuts are keeping GBP bulls in check. Read More...

GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3150 as BoE rate cut expectations grow on weak UK data

The GBP/USD pair declines to near 1.3155 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) softens against the US Dollar (USD) amid concerns about the UK's fiscal debt and weak economic data from the UK. Bank of England (BoE) External Member Catherine Mann is set to speak later on Monday. Read More...

EUR/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.1580

EUR/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.1580

EUR/USD is still on the back foot on Monday, trading below the 1.1600 support as we get closer to the closing bell in Europe. In the meantime, the US Dollar is firming up again with risk appetite looking shaky, and markets are steadily trimming their expectations for a December Fed rate cut. All of that is keeping the pair’s recovery attempts pretty shallow.

GBP/USD stays on the defensive around 1.3160

GBP/USD stays on the defensive around 1.3160

GBP/USD is now losing some ground, adding to Friday’s pullback near 1.3160 against the backdrop of the marked bounce in the Greenback. Meanwhile, the overall sentiment surrounding the British Pound remains cautious as UK fiscal worries continue to linger in the background.

Gold in wait-and-see mode below $4,100

Gold in wait-and-see mode below $4,100

Gold is going nowhere fast on Monday, shuttling between modest gains and slight losses while hovering just above $4,000 an ounce. Recent remarks from key FOMC officials didn’t show much appetite for further rate cuts, prompting traders to scale back expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the precious metal without a clear driver for now.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold near support amid continued capitulation, deleveraging 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold near support amid continued capitulation, deleveraging 

Bitcoin offers subtle signs of recovery, trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereu and Ripple, are making recovery attempts, following in BTC's footsteps, with ETH hovering below $3,200 and XRP trading around $2.27.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink trades above $14.00 on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market generally recovers from last week’s volatility. LINK faces declining retail interest amid a weak derivatives market characterised by suppressed Open Interest.

