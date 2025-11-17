TRENDING:
Canada CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD picks up to 1.3180 with UK fiscal concerns still weighing

  • The Pound hits session highs at 1.3180 against the US Dollar but remains trapped within previous ranges.
  • Investors' concerns about UK's public finances and hopes of BoE rate cuts keep Pound bulls in check.
  • Markets remain wary of risk with all eyes on the release of delayed US macroeconomic data.
GBP/USD picks up to 1.3180 with UK fiscal concerns still weighing
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet


The Pound has bounced up from session lows near 1.3135, to hit session highs near 1.3180, but remains moving within previous ranges, extending the choppy and sideways trading seen over the last few weeks. Ongoing concerns about the UK’s public finances and hopes of BoE interest rate cuts are keeping GBP bulls in check

The pair whipsawed last week, following news that Prime Minister Keis starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves made a U-turn on their plans to increase the income tax at the November 26 budget. The news provides some relief to taxpayers but raises doubts about how to cover the country's expected fiscal deficit.

Weak UK data boost BoE cut hopes

On the macroeconomic front, things have not been much better. Preliminary Gross Domestic Product data released last week showed that the economy contracted against expectations in the third quarter, with manufacturing and industrial production slumping.

These figures have boosted investors’ expectations that the Bank of England will be forced to cut its benchmark interest rate further in the coming months, probably as soon as December.

In the US, the federal government’s reopening will allow for the release of a stream of delayed US data this week, with a special interest in September’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, scheduled for next Thursday. In the meantime, a cautious market coupled with dwindling hopes of a Fed rate cut in December has been providing some support to the US Dollar.

BoE FAQs

The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).

When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.

In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1600

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1600

EUR/USD is still under pressure around 1.1600 at the begginning of the week. The US Dollar, in the meantime, is finding its feet again as risk sentiment stays on the back foot and markets continue dialling down expectations for a December Fed rate cut, keeping any bounce in the pair fairly limited.

GBP/USD advances modestly, retargets 1.3200

GBP/USD advances modestly, retargets 1.3200

GBP/USD starts the new trading week with decent gains, although still below the 1.3200 mark. Meanwhile, Cable appears bid despite fresh buying interest is lending legs to the Greenback, in a context of subdued sentiment and steady concerns around the UK fiscal landscape.

Gold alternates gains with losses above $4,000

Gold alternates gains with losses above $4,000

Gold is drifting without much direction on Monday, flicking between small gains and minor losses while staying just above the $4,100 mark per troy ounce. Comments from several key FOMC officials offered little enthusiasm for cutting rates further, leading traders to trim their expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the yellow metal without a clear catalyst for now.

Canada CPI seen easing in October as traders weigh BoC policy outlook

Canada CPI seen easing in October as traders weigh BoC policy outlook

Canadian inflation is expected to edge lower in October. The core CPI is still seen well above the BoC’s 2% goal. The Canadian Dollar managed to regain some composure this month.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.  

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers