GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3150 as BoE rate cut expectations grow on weak UK data

  • GBP/USD softens to around 1.3155 in Monday’s early Asian session.
  • Weaker UK economic data has prompted the BoE to deliver another rate cut in December. 
  • Analysts believe that the resumption of US economic data will show job market weakness and a potential slowdown.
Lallalit Srijandorn

The GBP/USD pair declines to near 1.3155 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) softens against the US Dollar (USD) amid concerns about the UK's fiscal debt and weak economic data from the UK. Bank of England (BoE) External Member Catherine Mann is set to speak later on Monday. 

The pound loses ground after a report that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves have dropped the plan to raise income tax rates, in a dramatic turn ahead of the budget on November 26.

Additionally, the recent UK economic data, including cooling wage growth and weaker Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, have prompted further economic concerns and fueled bets on a December rate cut from the BoE. This, in turn, could weigh on the GBP in the near term. Bets for a 0.25 percentage point cut have surged to near 80% probability, according to Reuters.  

On the other hand, traders brace for a backlog of US data following the government's reopening, which they expect will likely point to a weakening economy. This might drag the Greenback lower and create the tailwind for the major pair. 

Financial markets are now pricing in nearly a 54% chance that the US central bank will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, down from a 62.9% probability that markets priced in earlier last week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.


 

 




EUR/USD falls to near 1.1600 due to fading Fed rate cut bets

EUR/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.1610 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar receives support from cautious remarks given by US Federal Reserve officials, diminishing the likelihood of an interest rate cut in December.

The GBP/USD pair declines to near 1.3155 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Pound Sterling softens against the US Dollar amid concerns about the UK's fiscal debt and weak economic data from the UK. Bank of England External Member Catherine Mann is set to speak later on Monday. 

Gold recovers above $4,100, hawkish Fed might cap gains

Gold price recovers some lost ground to near $4,105, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early European session on Friday. The precious metal edges higher on the softer US Dollar. Traders will take more cues from the Fedspeak later on Monday. 

Week ahead: US schedule awaited – Fed minutes, CPI and flash PMI on tap

Canada, Japan and the UK to publish CPI data, but not the US. US October jobs and inflation reports may never get released. New release schedule likely; FOMC minutes eyed in meantime. Flash PMIs to be watched amid renewed economic worries.

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

The end of US government shutdown was not enough to drive a lasting recovery in markets' risk appetite, with equity and bond markets weakening towards the end of the week.

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain holds above $0.0150 as overhead pressure signals a 15% downside risk. VeChain migrates from Proof of Authority to Delegated Proof of Stake to power the network’s next growth phase.

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers