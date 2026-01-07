GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 as US Dollar weakens ahead of ISM Services PMI

GBP/USD gains some ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar (USD) struggles ahead of the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and JOLTs job openings due later in the day.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran said on Tuesday that the US central bank should cut interest rates aggressively this year to sustain economic momentum. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, a voter on the Fed's rate-setting committee, cautioned that the unemployment rate could “pop” higher.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, a non-voter on the Fed’s rate-setting committee this year, said Tuesday that interest rate adjustments will need to be “finely tuned” to incoming data, citing risks to both the Fed’s employment and inflation objectives, according to Reuters.

The risk-sensitive Pound Sterling (GBP) inches higher as traders have so far largely shrugged off escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide following the US intervention in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

S&P Global reported on Tuesday that the United Kingdom (UK) Composite PMI rose marginally to 51.4 in December 2025 from 51.2 in November, but was revised sharply lower from the preliminary reading of 52.1 and fell short of market expectations of 51.6. Nevertheless, the data marked the eighth consecutive month of expansion in British private-sector activity.