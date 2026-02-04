Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Stalls below 1.3700 as markets await BoE rate decision

GBP/USD stalls below 1.3700 as markets await BoE rate decision

The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, and it remains trading below the 1.3700 figure, posting losses of 0.23% as traders wait for the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision. Read More...

Pound Sterling ticks up against USD ahead of US private job, PMI data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher against its major currency peers on Wednesday as investors await the Bank of England’s monetary policy announcement on Thursday. The British currency gains on expectations that the BoE will leave interest rates unchanged at 3.75% in its first policy meeting of 2026. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Steadies above 1.3700 near nine-day EMA support

GBP/USD steadies after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3700 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a potential bearish reversal as the range narrows, indicating waning buyer momentum within a rising wedge pattern. Read More...