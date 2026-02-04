TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

New Zealand Dollar falls on mixed labor data, macroeconomic uncertainty

  • The New Zealand Dollar pulls back despite a solid increase in employment in the fourth quarter.
  • An unexpected rise in the Unemployment Rate tempers optimism around the labor market.
  • The US macro backdrop and monetary policy expectations weigh on the pair.
New Zealand Dollar falls on mixed labor data, macroeconomic uncertainty
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

NZD/USD trades around 0.6000 on Wednesday at the time of writing, down 0.90% on the day, as investors digest mixed New Zealand labor market data and an uncertain global macroeconomic environment.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) fails to sustain gains following the release of strong employment figures for the last quarter of 2025. Employment Change rose by 0.5% on a quarterly basis, after a flat reading in the previous quarter, and beat the market consensus of 0.3%. This performance points to some resilience in economic activity and an underlying improvement in labor market conditions.

However, this positive signal is offset by an unexpected increase in the Unemployment Rate, which climbed to 5.4%, its highest level in nearly a decade, while analysts had expected a steady reading at 5.3%. According to BBH, this rise partly reflects stronger labor force participation, which puts the apparent deterioration into perspective but also confirms the presence of spare capacity in the New Zealand economy. The bank also notes that wage pressures remain contained, limiting near-term inflation risks.

Against this backdrop, prospects for monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) remain limited. The easing in labor costs relative to expectations and the persistence of a negative output gap argue in favor of keeping monetary policy unchanged for an extended period, capping the appeal of the NZD.

On the international front, the US Dollar (USD) trades with a more mixed tone following the release of weaker-than-expected US employment data. The ADP report showed that private-sector job creation in the United States (US) totaled just 22,000 in January, well below market expectations. This figure reinforces the view of a gradual cooling in the labor market, even as some activity indicators, such as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), remained in expansion territory. The Services PMI printed at 53.8, unchanged from the previous month, but its Employment and New Orders components pointed to some loss of momentum.

In addition, delays in the release of official US labor market data, due to a temporary federal government shutdown, keep investors cautious. This combination of factors maintains some volatility in the Greenback and contributes to a bearish bias in NZD/USD, despite encouraging signals from New Zealand’s labor market.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.15%0.27%0.52%0.22%0.49%0.95%0.09%
EUR-0.15%0.11%0.37%0.07%0.34%0.79%-0.06%
GBP-0.27%-0.11%0.24%-0.04%0.23%0.68%-0.17%
JPY-0.52%-0.37%-0.24%-0.29%-0.01%0.43%-0.41%
CAD-0.22%-0.07%0.04%0.29%0.27%0.72%-0.12%
AUD-0.49%-0.34%-0.23%0.01%-0.27%0.45%-0.40%
NZD-0.95%-0.79%-0.68%-0.43%-0.72%-0.45%-0.84%
CHF-0.09%0.06%0.17%0.41%0.12%0.40%0.84%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD trades on the defensive, slipping back below the 1.1800 support on Thursday, all in response to decent gains in the US Dollar. Earlier on Thursday, the ECB matched consensus and left its policy rates unchanged, while President Largarde delivered quite a neutral press conference.

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD extends Wednesday’s pullback on Thursday, easing lower towards two week lows around the 1.3530 area. Ongoing strength in the Greenback and the dovish hold from the BoE at its earlier meeting are keeping demand for the British Pound on the defensive for now.

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold is back under pressure on Thursday, slipping back towards the $4,800 region per troy ounce. A firmer US Dollar is weighing on the yellow metal, even as the broader mood remains risk off. That said, falling US Treasury yields across the curve are helping to cushion the downside and, for now at least, are limiting the depth of the pullback.

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), is in focus ahead of its earnings call on Thursday amid an intensifying crypto market sell-off. Also caught in the headwinds is the MSTR stock, trading at $114 at the time of writing, down over 12% intraday.

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

Tech just got hit with a different kind of selloff. Not the usual rates tantrum, not a recession whisper, not even an earnings miss in the classic sense. This was the market staring into an AI mirror and recoiling at its reflection.

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Bitcoin (BTC) price dips below $70,000 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 20% for this year. Market momentum turned extremely bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $65,000.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers