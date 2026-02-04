GBP/USD Price Forecast: Steadies above 1.3700 near nine-day EMA support

GBP/USD steadies after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3700 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a potential bearish reversal as the range narrows, indicating waning buyer momentum within a rising wedge pattern.

The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3678 rises above the 50-day EMA at 1.3493, with price holding above both. Both averages slope higher, reinforcing trend strength. The momentum indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 61.75 stays above the 50 mid-line without overbought readings, confirming bullish momentum.

The GBP/USD pair may find primary resistance at 1.3869, the highest since September 2021, reached on January 27, followed by the upper boundary of the rising wedge around 1.4010. A break above the wedge could open a fresh leg higher toward 1.4248, the highest since April 2018.

The immediate support is seen at the nine-day EMA of 1.3678, aligned with the lower rising wedge boundary. A break below the wedge would cause the emergence of a bearish bias and expose the 50-day EMA support at 1.3493, followed by the support reversal zone around 1.3350.

GBP/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)