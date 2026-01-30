Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Slips below 1.3800 as Warsh nomination, hot PPI boosts USD

GBP/USD slips below 1.3800 as Warsh nomination, hot PPI boosts USD

The Pound Sterling retreats on Friday, remaining below 1.3800 after the Trump administration revealed that Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve. Additionally, a red-hot inflation report on the producer front boosted the Greenback's appeal.

GBP/USD weakens as US Dollar firms on Senate breakthrough, BoE meeting ahead

GBP/USD trades around 1.3760 on Friday at the time of writing, retreating 0.30% on the day as the US Dollar (USD) regains some traction. The Greenback finds support after reports that the US Senate has advanced a spending agreement aimed at avoiding a federal government shutdown, easing recent political uncertainty.

GBP/USD softens to near 1.3750 as US Senate advances spending deal to avoid shutdown

The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers near 1.3760 during the early European session on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) edges higher against the Pound Sterling (GBP) after US President Donald Trump and Senate Democrats struck a deal to avoid a US government shutdown. Traders will keep an eye on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data later on Friday.