Despite strong results, Apple, SoFi trend lower as Wall Street reflects on Warsh Fed nomination

You couldn't have asked for more from either Apple (AAPL) or SoFi (SOFI) quarterly results. However, the market has taken a dim view of both as the focus is drawn to President Donald Trump's nomination of Kevin Warsh for Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair.

Formerly known as a hard-money guy, Warsh has transitioned from someone who was against quantitative easing during the post-Great Financial Crisis period to someone who has argued for lower interest rates and a reduction in the Fed's asset holdings, which amount to somewhere north of $6.5 trillion. Despite being selected by Trump, who has made his fondness for lower interests well known, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose on Friday morning.

Longer-dated US Treasuries saw their yields rise on the news, while shorter-dated Treasuries went the opposite direction. Gold, which was already in a sell-off overnight, is down over 7% at present, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 all fell half a percentage point or more.

Apple stock earnings news

Apple's iPhone demand was off the charts in Q4. The company reported revenue of $143.8 billion, $5.2 billion ahead of analyst consensus. The major beat was accomplished via iPhone revenue rising 23% YoY.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 came in $0.17 better than consensus and 19% higher than a year earlier.

"iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14% from a year ago," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Most notably, revenue from China reached $25.5 billion, up 38% YoY. The largest geography, the Americas, grew 11% YoY to $58.5 billion.

"Company gross margin was at 48.2%, above the high end of our guidance range and up 100 basis points sequentially, driven by favorable mix and leverage," said CFO Kevan Parekh.

Despite the fantastic showing, AAPL shares traded below 1% for much of Friday's morning trade.

SoFi stock earnings news

SoFi stock sank over 6% by noon on Friday despite an impressive result and despite gaining more than 7% in the pre-market.

Adjusted EPS of $0.13 was $0.02 ahead of Wall Street consensus, but the focus was initially on revenue, which surged 40% YoY to $1.03 billion. That figure beat Wall Street estimates by about 5% or $47.6 million.

Fee-based revenue drove much of the gains, scaling 53% higher to a record $443 million. Membership growth rose 35% YoY to 13.7 million clients, while products grew 37% in that period.

For the full year, management expects SoFi to grow revenue by 30% and reach its target of $0.60 in adjusted EPS, $0.02 above the current consensus.

Apple stock technical analysis

Apple's pullback remains minor on Friday, but the share price has been trending down since December 3, 2025. A floor was reached last week circa $244. If the macro picture holds, then that floor price should stick as well.

If there is an issue, it's the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which at 40 tells us that momentum has been lagging for AAPL. As long as the $260s don't remain in the way, as seen from recent resistance, then investors will expect AAPL stock to make another run for the $288 all-time high later this quarter.

AAPL daily stock chart

SoFi stock technical analysis

The SOFI chart is probably giving some bulls pause as the share price is closing in on the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). That SMA is reading $22.69 on Friday, and any break there will likely produce a wave of selling on the technicals alone.

If that happens, then expect buyers to emerge near the $20.50 level where SOFI built a supportive shelf back in July 2025.

However, bulls are likely just taking a long breath after running SOFI shares up past $32 last year. The company clearly has ample room to grow into a financial powerhouse, but consolidation near the forward P/E of 40 ($24) is just what bulls require for the next leg up.