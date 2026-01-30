Fed’s Miran: Warsh is a fantastic pick
Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran said that he is really excited to see the good work he believes Kevin Warsh will do as Fed Chair after being nominated by President Donald Trump. In an interview with CNBC on Friday, he added he believes Fed officials will receive him well.
Key takeaways
Really excited to see the good work Warsh will do at Fed.
Assumes Warsh will take governor slot miran now holds.
Warsh is a 'fantastic pick'.
Fed officials will receive warsh 'well; he'll be treated with respect.
I want to shrink the balance sheet by a lot more, smaller balance sheet is right way.
Regulations a big issue for size of fed balance sheet.
It wasn't hard to dissent at this week's fomc meeting.
There is no inflation problem at the moment.
Strong PPI report didn't likely move broader inflation reality.
Tariffs aren't a big driver of inflation.
Bond market doesn't concern me, has been range bound.
Gold is a small market.”
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.81%
|0.74%
|0.90%
|0.60%
|1.00%
|0.72%
|0.85%
|EUR
|-0.81%
|-0.06%
|0.11%
|-0.19%
|0.21%
|-0.08%
|0.04%
|GBP
|-0.74%
|0.06%
|0.17%
|-0.13%
|0.27%
|-0.02%
|0.11%
|JPY
|-0.90%
|-0.11%
|-0.17%
|-0.29%
|0.10%
|-0.19%
|-0.06%
|CAD
|-0.60%
|0.19%
|0.13%
|0.29%
|0.39%
|0.10%
|0.24%
|AUD
|-1.00%
|-0.21%
|-0.27%
|-0.10%
|-0.39%
|-0.29%
|-0.16%
|NZD
|-0.72%
|0.08%
|0.02%
|0.19%
|-0.10%
|0.29%
|0.13%
|CHF
|-0.85%
|-0.04%
|-0.11%
|0.06%
|-0.24%
|0.16%
|-0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
(This story was corrected on January 30 at 17:21 GMT to change a misspelling in the name Stephen.)
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.