China: PMI expectations and Lunar New Year caution – ABN AMRO

PMI forecasts and data caution

"Consensus expectation is for a broad stabilisation, with both manufacturing PMIs (the official one and the alternative one from RatingDog) and the official non-manufacturing PMI staying at or just above the neutral 50 mark."

"General note of caution: Chinese data at the start of the year can show distortions related to the Lunar New Year holiday, for which the precise timing shifts each calendar year."

