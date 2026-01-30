Gold plunges from record highs as profit-taking and a firmer US Dollar weigh

Gold (XAU/USD) comes under intense selling pressure on Friday, giving back all the gains registered earlier this week as extreme volatility triggers broad-based liquidation of leveraged positions. Meanwhile, traders also lock in profits at elevated price levels. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading around $4,980, snapping a nine-day winning streak.

The metal is down more than 7.0% on the day after hitting a fresh all-time high near $5,600 on Thursday. The sell-off gathered pace as markets price in a less dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) after reports that former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh is emerging as a leading candidate to succeed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term is set to end in May.

Investors view Warsh as a more hawkish and market-friendly choice than other potential candidates. This has eased fears of aggressive rate cuts under Trump’s pick for the role, despite his repeated calls for lower interest rates.

This, in turn, lifted the US Dollar (USD) and Treasury yields, reinforcing the downside pressure on Bullion. Even so, Gold remains on track for its strongest monthly gain since 1980, up nearly 15%, supported by safe-haven demand amid persistent geopolitical tensions and broader economic uncertainties.

Market movers: Gold tumbles as liquidation accelerates and the US Dollar rebounds

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is nominating Kevin Warsh to be Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

US Producer Price Index (PPI) data came in hotter than expected. Headline PPI rose 0.5%MoM in December, up from 0.2% in November and above market expectations. On a yearly basis, producer prices increased by 3.0%, compared with forecasts of 2.7%, and matched the previous reading of 3.0%.

Core PPI rose 0.7%MoM in December, above the 0.2% forecast and the prior 0.0% reading. On a yearly basis, core PPI increased to 3.3% from 3.0%, also above expectations of 2.9%.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 96.64, rebounding after hitting a four-year low near 95.56 earlier this week.

On the geopolitical front, US-Iran tensions are rising after US President Donald Trump issued fresh warnings of potential military action over Iran’s nuclear programme, saying in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that a “massive armada” is heading toward Iran, while reports also said that Iran issued a warning to ships at sea about a planned drill involving live fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

On the monetary policy front, the Fed left interest rates unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% at its January 27-28 meeting, and struck a cautious, data-dependent tone, stressing that the Committee is well positioned to adjust policy if risks emerge that could threaten progress toward its dual mandate. Markets continue to expect two interest-rate cuts this year.

Technical analysis: XAU/USD faces near-term downside risks after a sharp pullback

On the 4-hour chart, Gold tilts bearish in the near term after the sharp pullback from record highs, with prices now slipping below the 21-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), signalling that the overbought conditions seen earlier in the week are unwinding.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 45.67 and is easing, reflecting a clear loss of upside momentum after the recent surge. The broader trend remains constructive, with the 21-period SMA still holding above the 50- and 100-period SMAs.

However, the 21-SMA near $5,267 now acts as the first upside hurdle, while the 50-period SMA around $5,066 offers immediate support. A sustained reclaim of the 21-period SMA would be needed to stabilise the short-term outlook.

On the downside, a decisive break below the $5,000 psychological level would expose the 100-period SMA support near $4,831.