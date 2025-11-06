Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Rebounds after BoE’s dovish hold but remains below 1.31

GBP/USD rebounds after BoE’s dovish hold but remains below 1.31

GBP/USD recovers some ground but trades off daily highs as the Bank of England (BoE) held rates unchanged on Thursday, on a 'dovish' hold as the vote split hints that the December meeting is open. The pair trades at 1.3080, up 0.26%. Read More...

Pound Sterling declines after BoE's dovish hold

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces intense selling pressure against its major currency peers on Thursday after the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy announcement. The BoE has kept interest rates steady at 4%, as expected. However, the number of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members supporting the BoE to maintain the status quo has come in lower than expected. Read More...

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3050 ahead of BoE policy decision

GBP/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.3060 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair holds gains as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision due later in the day. The BoE is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 4% in November, but softer inflation and wage data have strengthened the case for rate cuts in the coming months. Read More...