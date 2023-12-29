Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles to recover

Pound Sterling struggles to recover despite BoE seems laggard for rate-cut campaign

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is set to end 2023 with decent gains of almost 5.60%. The rally in the Pound Sterling is backed by consistently surging risk-appetite of the market participants due to easing fears of a global recession. Western central banks will likely wind-up their historically faster rate-tightening campaign amid easing price pressures, which has improved appeal for risk-sensitive assets. Read More...
 

GBP/USD improves to near 1.2740 on subdued US Dollar, focus on UK housing data

GBP/USD attempts to recover its losses registered in the previous session. The GBP/USD pair trades slightly higher around 1.2740 during the Asian hours on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) attempted to halt its losing streak before the end of the year 2023, but it appears to be struggling to stay in positive territory. The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades lower around 101.10 at the time of writing. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2746
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.2733
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2659
Daily SMA50 1.2478
Daily SMA100 1.2449
Daily SMA200 1.2527
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2828
Previous Daily Low 1.2713
Previous Weekly High 1.2762
Previous Weekly Low 1.2612
Previous Monthly High 1.2733
Previous Monthly Low 1.2096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2757
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2784
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2688
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2643
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2572
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2803
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2873
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2918

 

 

GBP/USD tumbles from 20-week high as markets reverse flows back into the US Dollar, aimed for 1.2700

The GBP/USD rose in early Thursday’s trading window, climbing to a 20-week high before slumping back and seeing a downside extension sparked by an unexpected climb in US Treasury yields during a 7-year T-note auction.

The US Dollar (USD) is now flat on the week against the Pound Sterling (GBP), declining nearly 0.9% from Thursday’s high as the GBP/USD heads back towards the 1.2700 handle. Read More...

 

 

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures