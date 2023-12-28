GBP/USD tumbles from 20-week high as markets reverse flows back into the US Dollar, aimed for 1.2700

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • GBP/USD spread in both directions on Thursday, climbing to a multi-month high before pulling back.
  • US Dollar flows are dominating the FX market to wrap up 2023.
  • US data misses initially sparked a risk rally, but rising Treasury yields ended it just as quickly.

The GBP/USD rose in early Thursday’s trading window, climbing to a 20-week high before slumping back and seeing a downside extension sparked by an unexpected climb in US Treasury yields during a 7-year T-note auction.

The US Dollar (USD) is now flat on the week against the Pound Sterling (GBP), declining nearly 0.9% from Thursday’s high as the GBP/USD heads back towards the 1.2700 handle.

Treasury yields cut risk rally short

The last trading week of 2023 has been largely marked by a long-winded risk rally that has seen the US Dollar decline across the board as money markets tilt fully into risk-on territory as investors lean into bets of an accelerated pace of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2024, but a policy pivot from the US central bank is still well off into the future, and risk bids were caught by surprise by an unexpected uptick in US Treasury yields during a 7-year note auction.

US 7-year Treasury yields rose from 3.837% to 3.859% on Thursday in a $40 billion bond auction, sparking a reversal of the week’s risk appetite flows. Risk bids were extended by misses in US economic data early Thursday, with US Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales both missing the mark.

US weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 218K vs. 210K expected

Deflating US economic indicators helped to step up market expectations of Fed rate cuts coming sooner rather than later, but jitters in bond yields quickly ended the late week’s “bad news is good news” narrative as investors retreated into the safe haven US Dollar in the second-last trading day of the year.

US Pending Home Sales unchanged in November

The last trading week of 2023 will wrap up on Friday with low-impact UK Nationwide Housing Prices, to be followed by the US Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). UK Housing Prices are expected to hold flat at 0.0% in December compared to November’s 0.2% increase, while the Chicago PMI is forecast to slip from November’s 55.8 to 51.0 in December.

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

Thursday’s decline in the GBP/USD drags the pair down from multi-month highs near 1.2830 back towards the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the 1.2700 handle, just above a familiar near-term support zone from 1.2700 to 1.2690.

Daily candlesticks have the GBP/USD at risk of tumbling back into familiar price level as intraday bids dip back into a familiar technical zone near the 1.2700 handle, and the medium-term price floor is sitting at the 200-day SMA above the 1.2500 major handle.

GBP/USD Hourly Chart

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD Technical Levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2718
Today Daily Change -0.0082
Today Daily Change % -0.64
Today daily open 1.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2653
Daily SMA50 1.2467
Daily SMA100 1.2448
Daily SMA200 1.2524
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2803
Previous Daily Low 1.2699
Previous Weekly High 1.2762
Previous Weekly Low 1.2612
Previous Monthly High 1.2733
Previous Monthly Low 1.2096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2763
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2738
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2731
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2663
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2627
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2835
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2871
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.294

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD recovers its recent losses on improved risk sentiment

AUD/USD recovers its recent losses on improved risk sentiment

The AUD/USD hovers around 0.6840 on Friday, benefiting from a weakened US Dollar. The pair experienced losses in the previous session as the Greenback gained some ground, possibly linked to upbeat US Treasury yields. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD posts modest gains around 1.1070 as traders enter holiday mode

EUR/USD posts modest gains around 1.1070 as traders enter holiday mode

The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains after retreating from a monthly high of 1.1139 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The hawkish stance from the ECB lends some support to the Euro and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/USD. The major pair is trading around 1.1070, up 0.04% for the day. 

EUR/USD News

Gold trades flat above $2,060 amid the quiet session

Gold trades flat above $2,060 amid the quiet session

Gold price hovers around $2,065 after retracing from $2,088 during the early Asian session on Friday. The rebound in US Dollar and higher US Treasury bond yields weigh on the yellow metal. The downside of gold might be limited amid the anticipation of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March 2024.

Gold News

MakerDAO expected to generate $105 million in profits in 2024, Maker price nearly rallies by 8%

MakerDAO expected to generate $105 million in profits in 2024, Maker price nearly rallies by 8%

MakerDAO has always maintained a strong footing in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space for the longest time. The protocol also has a substantial dominance in the crypto market thanks to its native token MKR and stablecoin DAI. 

Read more

S&P 500 ends Thursday within ten points of all-time highs near $4,800

S&P 500 ends Thursday within ten points of all-time highs near $4,800

The S&P 500 large-cap equity index came within ten points of posting new all-time highs on Friday before getting dragged back after a surprise bump in Treasury yields following a 7-year T-note auction that splashed water on the market’s ongoing risk rally fueled by rate cut expectations in 2024.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures