GBP/USD improves to near 1.2740 on subdued US Dollar, focus on UK housing data

- GBP/USD retraces its recent losses as the US Dollar seems to lose ground.
- The Greenback failed to stay in the positive territory on downbeat US bond yields.
- Softer US data reinforces the bets on the dovish Fed outlook on interest rate trajectory.
- Pound Sterling cheers on the expectation of the BoE to maintain a restrictive stance.
GBP/USD attempts to recover its losses registered in the previous session. The GBP/USD pair trades slightly higher around 1.2740 during the Asian hours on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) attempted to halt its losing streak before the end of the year 2023, but it appears to be struggling to stay in positive territory. The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades lower around 101.10 at the time of writing.
United States (US) Treasury yields experiences a downward movement after posting gains in Thursday's session. This development is notable as it weighs on the Greenback, with investors predicting reduced interest rates soon. The 2-year and 10-year yields closed higher at 4.28% and 3.84%, respectively, in the previous session. However, on Friday, both yields are standing lower at 4.27% and 3.83%, respectively, by the press time.
Additionally, the downbeat US economic data, including a higher-than-expected increase in Initial Jobless Claims and flat Pending Home Sales for November, may have limited the advance of the Greenback. This data reinforces the chances for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to take a more accommodative stance in its monetary policy decisions in the upcoming meetings.
US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on December 23 rose to 218K, exceeding the market expectation of 210K. Pending Home Sales (MoM) came in flat at 0.0% in November against the 1.0% expectations.
The Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index for December will be an additional data point to watch on Friday, providing further insights into the economic conditions in the Chicago area and contributing to the overall assessment of the US economy.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) seems to have recovered, driven by market expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) may maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance. In the United Kingdom (UK), inflation is currently the highest among other Group of Seven economies.
However, the decision-making process for BoE policymakers is challenging, as they face the dilemma of addressing high price pressures while navigating the risk of the economy entering a technical recession due to deteriorating demand in the domestic market. These complex economic dynamics contribute to the volatility and uncertainty in the currency markets, influencing the performance of the British Pound (GBP).
Market participants will likely watch seasonally adjusted UK Nationwide Housing Prices data for December. The month-over-month report is expected to show a flat reading of 0.0% compared to November’s 0.2% increase. While yearly figures could print a 1.4% decline compared to the previous decline of 2.0%.
GBP/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2737
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2733
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2659
|Daily SMA50
|1.2478
|Daily SMA100
|1.2449
|Daily SMA200
|1.2527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2828
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2713
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2762
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2733
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2757
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2784
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2572
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2803
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2873
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2918
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates in tight channel near 1.1050 amid light trading
EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow band at around 1.1050 on the final trading day of 2023. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following Thursday's rebound, making it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2750 in choppy session
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.2750 after rising toward 1.2800 in the early European session on Friday. The market action remains subdued on the last trading day of the year as volumes thin out ahead of the long weekend.
Gold declines toward $2,060 as US yields edge higher
After rising toward $2,080, Gold reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near $2,060, pressured by the rebound seen in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors brace for the end-of-the-year flows and refrain from placing large bets on XAU/USD.
Why Bonk Inu price could rally 55% here
Bonk Inu price has been moving down only since it was listed on major exchanges in mid-December. As a result of this sell-only mentality from investors, it has caused the dog-themed crypto BONK to be oversold. But things could change quickly for the meme coin as buy signals emerge.
Beware of the perma bears in 2024
While one might expect Treasury yields and bonds to rally and the dollar to weaken in response to negative growth surprises, the reality differed on Thursday. The lacklustre auction of seven-year Treasury notes overrode the rates market impulse, suggesting that the market may be showing signs of bond market buying fatigue.