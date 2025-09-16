Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: jumps past 1.3640 as US Dollar hits 10-week low ahead of Fed

GBP/USD jumps past 1.3640 as US Dollar hits 10-week low ahead of Fed
The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances over 0.30% as the Greenback drops to a ten-week low, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY). The two-day meeting by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) begins on Tuesday, at which the Fed is expected to reduce interest rates. GBP/USD trades at 1.3646, up from 1.3592 daily low. Read More...
Pound Sterling gains on steady UK employment data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts bids against its major peers on Tuesday, reaching its highest level in more than two months against the US Dollar, after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending July. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the Unemployment Rate remained steady at a four-year high of 4.7%, as economists had expected. Read More...
GBP/USD tests fresh multi-week highs ahead of Fed & BoE double-header
GBP/USD caught another tentative bullish leg higher on Monday, testing above 1.3600 for the first time since July. The US Dollar (USD) backslid across the board to start the fresh trading week, with investors gearing up for a critical interest rate call from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold clinches record tops past $3,700
Gold prices pick up pace and surpass the key $3,700 per troy ounce to reach a record top on Tuesday. The precious metal’s daily advance comes in response to the weaker Greenback, declining US yields and expectations of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
EUR/USD hits yearly highs near 1.1860
EUR/USD keeps its optimism well in place in the wake of US data releases on turnaround Tuesday, hitting fresh 2025 peaks around the 1.1860 zone. The ongoing increase in spot is a result of further losses in the US Dollar, as investors continue to favour a rate cut by the Fed this week.
GBP/USD climbs to two-month highs, focus on 1.3700
GBP/USD adds to Monday’s optimism and advances to new two-month peaks around 1.3660 on the back of the generalised bearish tone surrounding the US Dollar, while auspicious results from the UK’s labour market report also contribute to the upbeat mood around the quid.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP offer recovery signs as stablecoin inflows surge
Bitcoin recovers above the $115,000 level as steady stablecoin inflows fuel uptrend potential. Ethereum remains unmoved above $4,500 despite growing optimism for a Fed interest rate cut. XRP shows signs of recovery after defending the $3.00 support level.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.