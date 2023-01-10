GBP/USD faces resistance around 1.2200 despite solid UK Retail Sales
The GBP/USD pair is sensing pressure while bridging the marginal gap in surpassing the round-level resistance of 1.2200 in the early Asian session. The Cable is struggling to extend its rally further as a decline in the demand for US government bonds is weighing on positive market sentiment. Considering the selling pressure on the Pound Sterling, it is highly likely that the Cable will correct further.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2165
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2106
|Daily SMA50
|1.1971
|Daily SMA100
|1.1673
|Daily SMA200
|1.2014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.221
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2102
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1841
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2163
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2035
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2283
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2355
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bullish impulse is decelerating, eyes on 1.2150
The outlook is bearish for GBP/USD while below 1.2400 and 1.2220 nearer-term highs. The following illustrates GBP/USD's W-formation and test of mid-December highs where a failure to break higher would eventuate in a bearish thesis for the days ahead. The market is on the back side of the recent supportive trendline and the price broke 1.1900 structure leaving a bearish bias on the charts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.6900, as US Dollar recovers
AUD/USD is under pressure in Asia and is battling 0.6900 amid a broad-based rebound in the US Dollar. The Aussie pair ignores the renewed Sino-Australian optimism amid a tepid market mood. Hawkish Fed commentary weighs on risk appetite.
USD/JPY rebounds in sync with US Dollar, nears 132.00
USD/JPY is staging a decent comeback alongside the US Dollar and the Treasury bond yields so far this Tuesday. The pair is heading back toward 132.00 from 131.40 lows, reached after the Japanese core CPI beat estimates. Focus on Powell's speech.
Gold bulls need validation from $1,877 and Fed Chair Powell
Gold price retreats from the eight-month high as bulls struggle to keep the reins ahead of this week’s key catalysts. The metal’s pullback could also be linked to the fresh doubts on the China-linked optimism in the markets as a news piece from Bloomberg flagged Covid fears for the world’s second largest economy.
Bitcoin price might crash violently ahead of US CPI release, dragging altcoins with it
Bitcoin price shows that the market is primed for a reversal from multiple perspectives. Although BTC has rallied only by a small amount, some altcoins have more than doubled in the last week. Altcoin traders need to be careful this week as things could shift for the worse.
Is Europe a better bet than the US in 2023?
Equity markets have got off to a flier this year despite concerns over a slowing global economy, and central banks that look set to hike rates even further in the coming weeks. The IMF has come across as equally as gloomy about the outlook.